How to build AI literacy and become a power user
AI will not be taking your job, but a human who has embraced AI may, and navigating this is crucial to productivity and creativity today
It’s not AI that will take your job, but a human being who has embraced AI. The difference between being the human who takes the job and the human whose job is taken is AI literacy. We believe that the definition of literacy will change from knowing how to read, write and do basic arithmetic to how to do these and use AI tools available to us naturally and innately.
Literacy is not the same as training or upskilling. When you learn a language, you understand the patterns, structures and the grammar. Initially, you must learn them, but then you have to start using them instinctively. As you become literate in it, you can then compose a paragraph, write a poem or an essay and start doing sums in your head. The same is true for AI literacy—you will take some time to “get" it, but once you do, you will instinctively turn to an AI tool to help you do most of your work, hobbies like painting and writing and even personal activities like helping you with your child’s homework. It is up to you how much of an expert you then want to become, where you can then think and reason with AI and even ask it to perform some tasks for you.