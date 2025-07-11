How to build AI literacy and become a power user

Literacy is not the same as training or upskilling. When you learn a language, you understand the patterns, structures and the grammar. Initially, you must learn them, but then you have to start using them instinctively. As you become literate in it, you can then compose a paragraph, write a poem or an essay and start doing sums in your head. The same is true for AI literacy—you will take some time to “get" it, but once you do, you will instinctively turn to an AI tool to help you do most of your work, hobbies like painting and writing and even personal activities like helping you with your child’s homework. It is up to you how much of an expert you then want to become, where you can then think and reason with AI and even ask it to perform some tasks for you.

Literacy is not the same as training or upskilling. When you learn a language, you understand the patterns, structures and the grammar. Initially, you must learn them, but then you have to start using them instinctively. As you become literate in it, you can then compose a paragraph, write a poem or an essay and start doing sums in your head. The same is true for AI literacy—you will take some time to “get" it, but once you do, you will instinctively turn to an AI tool to help you do most of your work, hobbies like painting and writing and even personal activities like helping you with your child’s homework. It is up to you how much of an expert you then want to become, where you can then think and reason with AI and even ask it to perform some tasks for you.

Why become AI literate? We believe that AI can become a democratized technology, and become available to everyone—irrespective of income, education and nationality. The miracle of GenAI is its sheer accessibility; anyone with a smart phone or a PC with an internet connection can access it free of cost.

As Mary Mesaglio of Gartner says: “GenAI is not just a technology or just a business trend. It is a profound shift in how humans and machines interact." When you write a prompt on ChatGPT, you are actually “writing code" using your natural language to instruct a machine. Earlier, this required years of software engineering training; now one can achieve it by being literate in one’s natural language and using it effectively through their chosen AI tool.

Also Read | Are you a member of the zero inbox club?

While we will still need specialized and advanced education and training for software engineers and other IT professionals to build and work on advanced AI, basic AI literacy needs to extend beyond computer science and reach professionals across industries. The democratization of AI knowledge can help individuals across different business sectors and social strata leverage AI to improve efficiency, productivity, innovation and ultimately their quality of life. AI-powered tutors, personalized learning systems and automated grading mechanisms are revolutionizing the way students acquire knowledge. This shift necessitates that both educators and learners embrace AI literacy to maximize its benefits. A teacher equipped with AI tools can provide more personalised guidance, just as a student familiar with AI applications can accelerate their learning process. The broader the reach of AI literacy, the greater the collective progress within society.

Stages of AI literacy According to the Microsoft LinkedIn Work Index Report 2023, there are four kinds of AI users: Sceptics, Novices, Explorers and Power Users. We have added a fifth one: Advanced AI Users. This classification categorizes users based on their proficiency, adoption and comfort levels with respect to AI, arranging these segments along a progression scale from low to high engagement.

The Sceptics are at the foundational level – these are individuals who hold significant reservations about using AI technologies. They question the practicality and relevance of AI in their daily tasks, showing minimal or no engagement with AI tools. Their scepticism often stems from concerns about reliability, privacy, perceived complexity or sometimes sheer inertia, making them resistant to adopting AI solutions.

Next are the Novices, who represent early-stage AI users. This group is beginning to experiment with AI, demonstrating openness but also uncertainty about optimal usage. They primarily use AI for passive or basic tasks such as content consumption or simple assistance in day-to-day activities like searching for a piece of information or news. Novices acknowledge AI’s potential benefits but often lack confidence and comprehensive knowledge, resulting in sporadic and cautious use.

Published by Juggernaut Books; 312 pages; ₹ 499

After this, we encounter the Explorers. This group has higher proficiency and more targeted engagement with AI tools. Explorers clearly understand when and how AI can be beneficial, applying the tools selectively and strategically. Their interactions typically include leveraging AI for email writing, basic arithmetic, content creation and analytical tasks. Though comfortable with AI, Explorers tend to remain cautious and only utilize these tools when assured of tangible benefits.

In the next category are the Power Users, who are characterized by frequent and confident AI usage, the tools integrated across various aspects of their workflows. Power Users rely extensively on AI to manage workloads, enhance productivity, foster creativity and prioritize significant tasks. Their interactions with AI are sophisticated, incorporating strategic reasoning and critical decision-making support. This group actively seeks ways to maximize AI’s potential, demonstrating both comfort and proficiency.

Also Read | Can you watch a film in a moving vehicle?

At the highest level are Advanced AI Users, who clearly set themselves apart through their engagement with Agentic AI and how they use AI to think and do their daily tasks, some of which might be routine or repetitive. An example could be sending a calendar invite for a meeting, or writing a simple email reply or something more complex like an AI agent selecting a restaurant and ordering Thai food for dinner. These users perceive AI as more than just tools for task assistance; they actively employ AI systems capable of performing tasks independently, managing projects autonomously and proactively achieving specific objectives. Agentic AI represents a frontier where AI functions as a strategic partner, executing responsibilities and contributing directly to achieving defined goals.

The AI literacy roadmap READS: Using AI to better learn and absorb content, through translation, research, editing, summarization of long reports, etc.

WRITES: Using AI to compose and write documents, marketing and branding messages, creating images, videos, presentations, emails, etc.

ADDS: Using AI to automate core processes, analyse worksheets, decode markets and competition, data-driven decision-making, etc.

THINKS: Using AI for thought leadership, new product development, innovation and brainstorming, knowledge management, strategic planning and using it as a second brain.

DOES: Using AI to delegate to AI agents, orchestrate complex processes, execute and expedite work and customer support.

Excerpted from Winning With AI: Your Guide to AI Literacy by Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine, with permission from Juggernaut Books. The excerpt has been lightly edited for clarity and length.