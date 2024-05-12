Buying guide: 5 wireless earbuds that are value for money
SummaryFrom OnePlus to Moto, here's a look at five true wireless stereo earbuds in the budget segment that offer a polished experience
Wireless earbuds have come a long way, especially with headphone jacks becoming extinct on latest smartphones. One can now simply pop a tiny earbud into each ear and listen – uninterrupted – to music, take calls, and do more without the hassle of tangled wires.
The first wireless earbuds, especially the ones in the budget segment, were bulky, offered short battery life and had a noticeable lag, among many other problems.
It’s 2024 and times have changed. New wireless earbuds models are now a delicate balance of performance, features and great value for money. Some of these budget options can rival those that cost thousands of rupees more.
With multiple options in the budget segment, here’s a look at five excellent choices for you. These five true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have all been recently launched and provide a polished experience in a value-for-money package.
OnePlus Buds 3: Compelling buy
Many people have asked why OnePlus has priced the Buds 3 so low. At ₹5,499, the Buds 3 see major improvements in audio quality and tuning, great active-noise cancellation (ANC) and a much better microphone than before. To boot, the earbuds are much more comfortable and have long battery life, alongside fast charging capabilities.