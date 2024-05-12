Buying guide: 5 wireless earbuds that are value for money

Wireless earbuds have come a long way, especially with headphone jacks becoming extinct on latest smartphones. One can now simply pop a tiny earbud into each ear and listen – uninterrupted – to music, take calls, and do more without the hassle of tangled wires.

The first wireless earbuds, especially the ones in the budget segment, were bulky, offered short battery life and had a noticeable lag, among many other problems.

It’s 2024 and times have changed. New wireless earbuds models are now a delicate balance of performance, features and great value for money. Some of these budget options can rival those that cost thousands of rupees more.

With multiple options in the budget segment, here’s a look at five excellent choices for you. These five true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have all been recently launched and provide a polished experience in a value-for-money package.

Many people have asked why OnePlus has priced the Buds 3 so low. At ₹5,499, the Buds 3 see major improvements in audio quality and tuning, great active-noise cancellation (ANC) and a much better microphone than before. To boot, the earbuds are much more comfortable and have long battery life, alongside fast charging capabilities.

The design of the OnePlus Buds 3 doesn’t steer away from the company’s previous offerings. The Buds 3 are almost identical to the more expensive Buds Pro 2. The Buds 3’s case has a rectangular shape with a matte finish. It’s thin and rounded and can easily be carried inside your pocket. The wide slit helps, and thicker dimensions make it easier to open the case. The stem-shaped earbuds are lightweight and comfortable to wear for hours on end. The Buds 3 have other features that make it a compelling buy at this price. There’s ANC, a transparency mode, multipoint connectivity (one of the most sought-after features) and fast pairing.

View Full Image The OnePlus Buds 3 come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. (Photograph by Sahil Bhalla)

The one difference is that the Buds 3 don’t feature pressure-sensitive stalks. This means you’ll have to tap on the outside for play/pause and skip controls. The Buds 3 come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. You can buy the earbuds in Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray colour options.

Redmi Buds 5A: ANC on a budget

At Xiaomi’s recent Smarter Living & More event, the company unveiled four products including the Redmi Buds 5A for an introductory price of just ₹1,499 (retail price is ₹2,999). The Buds 5A feature 12mm drivers and offer support for Bluetooth 5.4. Each earbud weighs 3.6g. Along with its pebble-shaped case, one can expect up to 28 hours of playback. The Buds 5A come with Ambient Noise Cancellation (up to 25dB). The Redmi buds also have IPX4 rating for water resistance, while the case has a higher IP54 rating. The colour options are Bass Black and Timeless White and they can be purchased from Mi.com, Mi Homes, and other online/offline portals. Like the OnePlus Buds 3 above, the Redmi Buds 5A features support for Fast Pair.

CMF (by Nothing) Buds: Surprisingly good audio quality

CMF, a sub-brand from the London-based consumer tech start-up Nothing, launched the Buds Pro in 2023. For 2024, the company is back with a cheaper model, the CMF Buds. They have ANC and dual-device pairing. The CMF Buds come in a funky Orange colour option alongside Dark Grey and Light Grey options. The CMF Buds retail for just ₹2,499.

The CMF Buds have a square-shaped case with rounded corners and a small silver-coloured metal ring on the left. The metal ring is to be used for the lanyard. Thanks to the matte finish, the case is devoid of fingerprints. Open the case, and you notice a fairly generic pair of stem-style earbuds. Each earbud gets a matte finish for the stem, and a glossy finish for the rest of the parts. Each earbud weighs 4.57g (lighter than the Buds Pro).

There are two microphones on each earbud. There’s also an optical sensor for wear detection. This means that the music automatically pauses when you take out any earbud. The CMF Buds feature touch-sensitive controls for play/pause, ANC and volume. The earphones also feature an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The CMF Buds feature a comfortable fit and have a punchy bass (there’s even an ultra-bass option) for those who like it. The audio quality is also surprisingly good on these. The only downside is that the ANC (blocks sound up to 42dB) isn’t that good.

The CMF Buds are powered by a 45x2 mAh battery (and a 460mAh charging case), good for up to 35.5 hours of battery life (without ANC). With ANC enabled, one can expect up to 24 hours of battery life.

View Full Image The Choice Earbuds X5 come with 10mm drivers, touch controls, an IP54 dust and water resistance rating and three EQ modes. (Honor)

Honor Choice Earbuds X5: Simple design, clean sound

Available in white and retailing for just ₹1,999, the Honor Choice Earbuds X5 have caught the eye of consumers in recent weeks. The Choice Earbuds X5 come with support for active noise cancellation (up to 30dB). With ANC turned off, one can get up to 9 hours of playback on a single charge. With the charging case, that figure goes up to 35 hours.

The Choice Earbuds X5 come with 10mm drivers, touch controls, an IP54 dust and water resistance rating and three EQ modes. The earbuds themselves resemble Apple’s AirPods. The case is plain, sans any branding, and lacks the premium touch. There’s an LED battery indicator and a USB-C port. The plus side is that these are some of the lightest and most compact earbuds. The semi-in-ear design is superb. The earbuds have a clean sound, for the most part, with a tilt towards that extra bass. The vocals are clear on most tracks and have a lot of details. It may not have the best ANC, but most earbuds in this range are the same.

View Full Image Motorola has partnered with acclaimed audio brand Bose to develop the earbuds.

Moto Buds+: The Bose-Dolby combo

The Moto Buds+ are priced at ₹9,999 and are the most recent of the five to have launched in India. The Moto Buds+ come with dual dynamic drivers (an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter) and supports up to 46dB ANC. The earbuds come with three noise cancellation - transparency, adaptive and noise cancellation - modes. They also have support for Dolby Atmos. These earbuds carry the “Sound by Bose" tag and even offer the Dolby Head Tracking feature.

Motorola has partnered with acclaimed audio brand Bose to develop these earbuds. The Moto Buds+ are available in Forest Grey and Beach Sand colour options. The design is stem-style in-ears with soft curves. There’s also a silver trim on the end of each stem and an overall textured finish.

Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based journalist. He posts @IMSahilBhalla