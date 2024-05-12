Buying guide: 5 wireless earbuds that are value for money

The Choice Earbuds X5 come with 10mm drivers, touch controls, an IP54 dust and water resistance rating and three EQ modes. The earbuds themselves resemble Apple’s AirPods. The case is plain, sans any branding, and lacks the premium touch. There’s an LED battery indicator and a USB-C port. The plus side is that these are some of the lightest and most compact earbuds. The semi-in-ear design is superb. The earbuds have a clean sound, for the most part, with a tilt towards that extra bass. The vocals are clear on most tracks and have a lot of details. It may not have the best ANC, but most earbuds in this range are the same.