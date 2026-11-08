In a world of the same old boring devices, here are some truly unique gadgets that you should buy

The main tech devices look and feel pretty boring in 2026. Barring a few companies, everything looks, feels, and performs the same as every other product in its category. Even if you were to look at just the smartphone industry, many companies haven’t changed their design language in years. The few that ‘dared’ to do something different have all gone and copied Apple’s iPhone.
But that’s not to say that there aren’t interesting devices out there. it’s just that if you want to use something unique, there are plenty of great—but niche—products out there. Here are my standout products in a crowded market of lookalikes.
Godox C100
Retro-style digital cameras have made a huge comeback in 2026, and two companies are cashing in on the trend. First, let me introduce you to the Godox C100, a compact retro-style digital camera that comes with its own unique USP.
The C100 can look a bit weird at first, but it is actually quite ingenious. It has no rear screen and looks like a product from the 90s. It has no rear screen and no electronic viewfinder. It doesn’t pretend to take the best photos. It just promises various memories from your day, rather than perfectly timed shots.
The C100 has a transparent optical viewfinder you look through to take your shots. A display on the glass shows the aspect ratio, battery level, exposure data, frame lines, and shooting mode. What you see is what you shoot.
Brick
Yes, it’s a physical brick. No, not the ones you use to build a house, but one to prevent you from doomscrolling. The Brick is an app-blocking device that is the size of a fridge magnet. It fits in the palm of your hand, and it works with all apps to restrict access, so you waste less time on your smartphone.
Using the Brick is easy. Just pick up to 50 apps you’d like to restrict access to, then physically ‘brick’ your phone, by attaching it to the device. To use the apps, you need to physically tap the magnet and ‘unbrick’ your phone. The genius part is that if you brick your phone and leave your house without the Brick, you’re out of luck until you’re back home.
Arista Vault’s Jarviz and Follow Me
Indian luggage start-up Arista Vault has a ‘smart’ suitcase that is fun to try. It has anti–theft features with real-time tracking, proximity audio alerts, and more. But the twist here is that, if you picked up the top variants—Jarviz or Follow Me—then you can use your luggage to zip through the airport.
Yes, you read that right. Just hop on the suitcase and whiz through the airport. There’s also a feature wherein the suitcase can follow you while you’re hands-free. It isn’t cheap, as it is upwards of ₹50,000, but who doesn’t like a suitcase with a trick up its sleeve?
Minimal Phone 2 & Meadow
If you think the Brick isn’t going to do the trick, here are two smartphones that might be more successful in helping you doomscroll less. Phone 2 is Minimal’s latest Kickstartercampaign. At first, this seems like a normal smartphone. It has a 3.92-inch display, a physical QWERTY keyboard, and a single rear camera. Minimal in specs but powerful in its motto.