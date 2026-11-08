In a world of the same old boring devices, here are some truly unique gadgets that you should buy

The main tech devices look and feel pretty boring in 2026. Barring a few companies, everything looks, feels, and performs the same as every other product in its category. Even if you were to look at just the smartphone industry, many companies haven’t changed their design language in years. The few that ‘dared’ to do something different have all gone and copied Apple’s iPhone.
The main tech devices look and feel pretty boring in 2026. Barring a few companies, everything looks, feels, and performs the same as every other product in its category. Even if you were to look at just the smartphone industry, many companies haven’t changed their design language in years. The few that ‘dared’ to do something different have all gone and copied Apple’s iPhone.
But that’s not to say that there aren’t interesting devices out there. it’s just that if you want to use something unique, there are plenty of great—but niche—products out there. Here are my standout products in a crowded market of lookalikes.
But that’s not to say that there aren’t interesting devices out there. it’s just that if you want to use something unique, there are plenty of great—but niche—products out there. Here are my standout products in a crowded market of lookalikes.
Godox C100
Retro-style digital cameras have made a huge comeback in 2026, and two companies are cashing in on the trend. First, let me introduce you to the Godox C100, a compact retro-style digital camera that comes with its own unique USP.
The C100 can look a bit weird at first, but it is actually quite ingenious. It has no rear screen and looks like a product from the 90s. It has no rear screen and no electronic viewfinder. It doesn’t pretend to take the best photos. It just promises various memories from your day, rather than perfectly timed shots.
The C100 has a transparent optical viewfinder you look through to take your shots. A display on the glass shows the aspect ratio, battery level, exposure data, frame lines, and shooting mode. What you see is what you shoot.
Brick
Yes, it’s a physical brick. No, not the ones you use to build a house, but one to prevent you from doomscrolling. The Brick is an app-blocking device that is the size of a fridge magnet. It fits in the palm of your hand, and it works with all apps to restrict access, so you waste less time on your smartphone.
Using the Brick is easy. Just pick up to 50 apps you’d like to restrict access to, then physically ‘brick’ your phone, by attaching it to the device. To use the apps, you need to physically tap the magnet and ‘unbrick’ your phone. The genius part is that if you brick your phone and leave your house without the Brick, you’re out of luck until you’re back home.
Arista Vault’s Jarviz and Follow Me
Indian luggage start-up Arista Vault has a ‘smart’ suitcase that is fun to try. It has anti–theft features with real-time tracking, proximity audio alerts, and more. But the twist here is that, if you picked up the top variants—Jarviz or Follow Me—then you can use your luggage to zip through the airport.
Yes, you read that right. Just hop on the suitcase and whiz through the airport. There’s also a feature wherein the suitcase can follow you while you’re hands-free. It isn’t cheap, as it is upwards of ₹50,000, but who doesn’t like a suitcase with a trick up its sleeve?
Minimal Phone 2 & Meadow
If you think the Brick isn’t going to do the trick, here are two smartphones that might be more successful in helping you doomscroll less. Phone 2 is Minimal’s latest Kickstartercampaign. At first, this seems like a normal smartphone. It has a 3.92-inch display, a physical QWERTY keyboard, and a single rear camera. Minimal in specs but powerful in its motto.
The smartphone is designed to reduce your phone usage. There’s a command line interface which allows you to execute all your basic tasks like sending messages, adding reminders, and more, without ever having to open the app and get distracted by it.
Meadow is yet another ‘minimal’ smartphone for people who hate using smartphones. It’s tiny and offers all the essentials, without the distractions. It’s a three-inch Android device that is designed as a companion device. You can leave your main smartphone at home but still access the apps you may need, like maps, music, calls, Uber, messages, and Strava. The things that’re missing are social media and web browsing, the two features that encourage endless doomscrolling.
Hushme
Yes, this is a product that does exactly what it says. Hushme, another Kickstarter project, is a mask that covers your mouth, muffles your voice, and hence blocks any eavesdroppers. It connects via Bluetooth to your smartphone so that you can have private calls in public. Sure, it’ll attract attention from bystanders, but you’ll be able to talk like no one is even trying to listen.
Avegant Glyph
A weird gadget I happened to chance upon earlier this year was a pair of Glyph headphones from Avegant. The kicker is that they actually launched over a decade ago!
At first, they seem like normal headphones, but there is a twist. It’s basically an enormous pair of over-ear headphones with built-in screens in the headband. When you want to watch while you listen, you wear them pulled down over your eyes. Avegant says the Glyph projects light off 2 million micro mirrors in the headset straight into your retinas, mimicking the effect of a movie theatre.
Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based writer. He posts @IMSahilBhalla.