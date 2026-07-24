The bystander effect: Is it enough to watch and record a crime, or should citizens intervene?

In the chaos of a violent incident, he adds, this can be compounded by “pluralistic ignorance”—where people look to others for cues on how to react and, seeing inaction, interpret the situation as less urgent than it is. But he cautions against focusing solely on psychology. In the Indian context, systemic fears often paralyse people. “There is a profound, rational fear for personal safety, especially when an assailant is visibly armed and enraged. Beyond this immediate danger, there is a deep-seated distrust of the legal and police systems. Many Indians fear that stepping in will lead to police harassment, being entangled in legal procedures as a witness, and a loss of valuable time and mental peace. This perception is a powerful deterrent that takes precedence over moral obligation.”