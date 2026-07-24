The bystander effect: Is it enough to watch and record a crime, or should citizens intervene?

A video filmed after the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Mayank Lohar by Roshan Suvarna aboard a Mumbai local train in June went viral. The attack allegedly followed an argument over closing the coach door during heavy rains. The footage sparked widespread outrage—not only over the brutality of the violence, but also over the apparent failure of anyone to intervene. Around 30 passengers were reportedly present in the compartment at the time, yet there was no evidence of successful physical intervention.
A video filmed after the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Mayank Lohar by Roshan Suvarna aboard a Mumbai local train in June went viral. The attack allegedly followed an argument over closing the coach door during heavy rains. The footage sparked widespread outrage—not only over the brutality of the violence, but also over the apparent failure of anyone to intervene. Around 30 passengers were reportedly present in the compartment at the time, yet there was no evidence of successful physical intervention.
Similar instances of bystander inaction have been documented earlier. In 2022, a young man was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Sunder Nagri neighbourhood; in 2023, a 16-year-old girl was fatally attacked in Shahbad Dairy, Delhi.
Similar instances of bystander inaction have been documented earlier. In 2022, a young man was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Sunder Nagri neighbourhood; in 2023, a 16-year-old girl was fatally attacked in Shahbad Dairy, Delhi.
Yet blaming bystander inaction alone is insufficient to capture the full picture. In June, a 30-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by a former colleague inside an office in Mohali, Punjab. Her colleagues did try to intervene, but according to news reports, the accused threatened them with a knife.
“Let me be clear: No one should be expected to become a hero at the cost of their own life,” says K. Jaishankar, principal director and professor of criminology and justice sciences, International Institute of Justice & Police Sciences (IIJPS), Bengaluru. “The responsibility for public safety rests primarily with the state and its institutions. Citizens cannot and should not be expected to physically intervene in a knife attack.”
But he stresses that helping does not always mean fighting. “The public must shift its understanding of ‘help’ to include safer, more practical actions—immediately calling emergency services or the police, shouting to attract attention and deter the assailant, safely recording the incident for evidence without putting oneself in harm’s way, and providing first aid or comfort to the victim after the assailant has fled.”
The Bystander Effect
Jaishankar identifies the “bystander effect”—first described by social psychologists John Darley and Bibb Latané in the late 1960s—as the primary psychological framework for understanding such inaction. “The presence of others diffuses personal responsibility. An individual is less likely to act if they believe someone else will.”
In the chaos of a violent incident, he adds, this can be compounded by “pluralistic ignorance”—where people look to others for cues on how to react and, seeing inaction, interpret the situation as less urgent than it is. But he cautions against focusing solely on psychology. In the Indian context, systemic fears often paralyse people. “There is a profound, rational fear for personal safety, especially when an assailant is visibly armed and enraged. Beyond this immediate danger, there is a deep-seated distrust of the legal and police systems. Many Indians fear that stepping in will lead to police harassment, being entangled in legal procedures as a witness, and a loss of valuable time and mental peace. This perception is a powerful deterrent that takes precedence over moral obligation.”
Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal & Associates, Mumbai, says that the law does not impose a general legal duty upon citizens to physically intervene in an act of ongoing violence, but it generally protects bystanders who voluntarily act to prevent imminent harm, provided their response is lawful and proportionate.
“The right of private defence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, is not confined to protecting one’s own person or property—it also extends to defending the body of another against unlawful aggression. Consequently, a bystander who uses only such force as is reasonably necessary to avert an immediate threat is likely to receive legal protection,” says Chandwani.
The law, however, draws a clear distinction between preventing violence and becoming an active participant in it. “Carrying weapons into the confrontation, pursuing the aggressor after the threat has ended, or inflicting injuries disproportionate to the danger may expose the bystander to criminal prosecution. Accordingly, any intervention must remain limited to preventing imminent harm and should stop once the threat has been neutralised or public authorities assume control of the situation,” adds Chandwani.
For those who choose not to intervene physically, the safest and most legally defensible course is often to keep a safe distance, alert the police, seek assistance from security personnel or public authorities, and, where possible, attempt to de-escalate the situation verbally.
“Where immediate intervention becomes unavoidable to prevent serious injury, a bystander may physically restrain an aggressor only to the extent reasonably necessary to stop the unlawful act,” says Chandwani. Choosing not to engage physically does not, by itself, create legal liability.
India’s Good Samaritan Law—Section 134A of the Motor Vehicles Act—protects those who help road crash victims from legal liability and police harassment. Chandwani says that these procedural safeguards are specific to road accidents and may not automatically extend to other contexts. However, she adds, courts are generally inclined to view bona-fide assistance favourably—particularly where a person’s conduct is directed solely towards preserving life, securing medical aid, or facilitating the administration of justice.
How Can A Bystander Help?
Chandwani adds: “A bystander who assists an injured victim, informs the police, arranges medical treatment, or cooperates with authorities in good faith is generally protected under broader principles of criminal law, provided the individual has not participated in the offence or acted unlawfully.”
Where a bystander records photographs or videos, “the recording should be preserved in its original form and, if required, furnished to the investigating agency without alteration or selective editing. A person who voluntarily becomes a witness may be required to cooperate with the investigation or judicial proceedings if lawfully summoned, “ says Chandwani.
Smartphones have added another angle to such incidents. Recording on mobile phones, according to Jaishankar, has become a form of “distanced participation”, allowing the bystander to be involved without the physical risk of intervening. “Instead of using the phone to call for help or as a tool to deter the attacker, it becomes a shield, creating a psychological buffer between the witness and the horrific reality unfolding before them.”
The Mumbai train footage, though, did have its advantages. “The videos proved instrumental for the police investigation, helping them track and arrest the accused,” says Jaishankar. “But this forensic benefit comes at a terrible cost. It normalises a culture of passive observation and reduces human tragedy to consumable content. The priority should always be to call emergency services (112) or alert authorities immediately, rather than reaching for the record button.”
For sustainable and long-term change, Jaishankar talks about four institutional changes. First, police reforms: “We must establish clear, visible protocols for rapid response to public violence. The current fear of police harassment and legal entanglement for witnesses must be addressed through robust witness protection programmes. Citizens who come forward should be assured of their safety and anonymity,”
Second, public awareness: “We need to train citizens in practical, safe intervention strategies, what we call ‘active bystandership’—teaching people how to call emergency services effectively, how to safely record incidents as evidence, and how to de-escalate situations without physically endangering themselves.”
Third, a streamlined emergency response system: “A single, well-publicised emergency number with a reliable tracking system can empower citizens to report incidents quickly without fear of being ignored.”
Fourth, better infrastructure inside public transport: “We need clearly marked emergency alarms and intercoms in every coach, along with visible CCTV cameras and well-trained security personnel on major routes. Regular safety drills and public announcements can help transform passive commuters into active, vigilant citizens.”
In practice, this means passengers must be able to alert the driver or security control immediately, allowing the train to be halted at the next station where police can be waiting. Deployment of trained security personnel should be prioritised on major routes—especially during late-night and early-morning services.
Jaishankar stresses that “we cannot arrest our way out of this problem.” He says it’s a breakdown of trust in our institutions and a crisis of collective courage. “The solution lies not in individual heroism but in collective response. It is about building systems of response that do not place the entire burden on a single, terrified individual. It is about being a vigilant citizen, not a frontline soldier.”
Sravasti Datta is an independent journalist.