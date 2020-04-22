New Delhi: Usually, Irwin Anand has no time to take a breather from work in the mornings. But, in lockdown, 8am to 11am, every morning is blocked for his children. The India managing director of online learning platform Udemy has modified his schedule to spend time with his children every morning when they do their virtual classes.

That doesn’t mean his productivity has slipped. “Spending time with my children now is important to me. I do not take calls during this time and my team is aware of this, but I make up for it during the rest of the day with a strict schedule," he says.

Like everyone else, C-suite leaders have been working from home for over a month now. They’ve made changes to the way they work, but they’re focused on getting as much done in lockdown as they did in the office while juggling chores and childcare duties.

With teams working remotely, they’re also using strategies that range from virtual parties to daily video calls to keep employee morale high and productivity at a peak. Each of them has their own ways to keep themselves personally motivated and productive during this challenging time.

Anant Goenka, managing director of tyre manufacturer Ceat Ltd has replaced his outdoor runs with indoor yoga sessions. “I make sure that I walk while taking calls. This keeps me mobile and active through the day. I talk to my colleagues and even the chief fitness officer. This helps me de-stress so that I can concentrate at work without being anxious," he says.

Noshin Kagalwalla, vice-president and managing director of software company SAS Institute (India), is strict about his schedule since it’s easy to miss deadlines when working from home. “Otherwise, you end up working longer hours," he says. “I start my day at 8:30am, and work till 5:30-6pm. Our leadership calls continue as before. It is important to switch off as well, just like you would if you were leaving office and coming back home in the evening," says Kagalwalla.

Making a task list and following it is a popular choice among most leaders. “This to-do list must be visible to you all the time. So it’s best kept at your desk or on a white-board; it helps prioritize and ensures timely delivery of tasks," says Balbir Singh Dhillon, India head of carmaker Audi. Like Kagalwalla, Dhillon has set up a designated work area, which has comfortable seating and enough sunlight.

Staying active and taking breaks are also precious to them, especially in the work-from-home model where the line between work and leisure time blurs, and news about coronavirus’ impact on business keeps flooding their inboxes and social media feeds.

Sampad Swain, chief executive and co-founder of online payment gateway Instamojo, is also focusing on staying calm and strong. “This is the time to take care of oneself and prepare for the uncertain days ahead," he says. He tracks his activities on a Fitbit, and works out regularly and consistently to stay motivated and positive. He says reading when he’s finished work helps boost his productivity when he’s back at his desk. “It takes my mind off all the bad news and the conversations about uncertainty that seem to be on a loop."

Share Via