Lamborghini Temerario review: A car built for speed and drama

The tunnel swallows us whole. One moment, the autumn sunshine in northern Italy is glinting off the Temerario’s sculpted bonnet; the next, we’re plunged into artificial twilight. I stamp down on the throttle like I’m cueing the climax of a Tarantino chase sequence. The world outside the windscreen dissolves into an impressionist’s fever dream. The tunnel’s walls blur into streaks of amber and white.

I’m driving the Lamborghini Temerario, a car that hijacks the senses and takes them for a joyride. The Temerario represents a watershed moment. As the second model in Lamborghini’s HPEV (high performance electrified vehicle) range—alongside the V12 Revuelto—it marks the end of the sonorous V10 that served as the brand’s mid-engine heartbeat for the Gallardo and the Huracán. In its place: a new, high-revving, twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain. But this is neither downsizing nor an accountant’s compromise. This engine is engineering ambition wrapped in Italian audacity.

The rear-mounted V8 sits behind my shoulders like a caged animal, its 800 horsepower supplemented by three electric motors. Together, they generate a combined 907bhp. The V8 combusts fuel in precisely timed explosions within eight cylinders arranged in a V formation, converting chemical energy into rotational force that spins the rear wheels. The turbos force more air into those cylinders, creating more power. This is age-old internal combustion science.

Here’s where it gets interesting. The rear-mounted electric motor, powered by a 3.8kWh battery pack, fills in the gaps. When the accelerator is punched, there’s typically a moment’s hesitation in turbocharged engines, a brief lag while the turbos spool up. The electric motor eliminates this, delivering instant torque while the turbos gather their breath. The two front motors drive the front wheels, providing torque vectoring. The battery charges via regenerative braking and from the engine itself when producing surplus power. On a standard charger, it takes about 30 minutes to top up.

The steering wheel I’m gripping has two rotary dials that flank the central boss like mission controls. The left dial toggles through Città (city), Strada (street), Sport, and Corsa (race), each progressively loosening the electronic nannies, sharpening throttle response, and quickening gear shifts. The right dial governs the hybrid system: Recharge mode, which prioritizes charging the battery; Hybrid mode, which lets the car’s brain decide the optimal power split; and Performance mode, which deploys every available electron and hydrocarbon in the pursuit of maximum velocity.

Out on Emilia-Romagna’s hill roads is where the Temerario truly thrives. When I slow down through a village schoolchildren whoop and gleefully gesture at my yellow Lamborghini. Away from urbanity, I switch to Sport mode and the Temerario is visceral, vivid, and immediate. Squeeze the throttle mid-corner and the car detonates forward, the rear motor and V8 conspiring to catapult me towards the next apex. Gear changes arrive as sharp, percussive cracks that I feel through the steering wheel and hear echoing through the carbon-fibre monocoque. The steering, though responsive, lacks the raw, analogue feedback that made Lamborghinis of old so gloriously unhinged. Even the engine note, amplified by a sound symposer that pipes induction noise into the cabin, isn’t as wild as the V10, yet it is no namby-pamby. It howls, snarls, and screams towards its 10,000 rpm redline with mechanical fury. It should terrify me. Instead, it makes me grin.

The Temerario is hair-trigger yet collaborative. The dinner-plate-sized carbon-ceramic brakes shed speed with such confidence that I can brake late into corners. The hybrid torque vectoring means the car rotates with agility, pivoting around its central axis rather than ploughing wide. The torque vectoring did catch me out though on a straight that was uneven. There was a not-so-subtle shimmy as the front motors independently modulated power, a momentary rear-end wiggle that reminded me that even the sophisticated electronic choreography happening beneath the skin can be caught out by sudden surprises.

The twitch also emphasized how aggressive in their hug the seats are. The snug shoulder and outer-thigh bolstering started to bite with uncomfortable persistence after about two hours at the wheel.

But has hybridization dulled the bull’s rage so resplendent in Lambos of the past? Have batteries and algorithms turned the wild snort of Sant’Agata into a polite prance?

The answer is a resounding no. The Temerario feels more Lamborghini than ever. The founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini, didn’t pivot from tractors to supercars because he believed in restraint or subtlety. He built machines that were flamboyant, fast, and shameless in their pursuit of drama. The Temerario honours that legacy. Hybridization has amplified the experience by adding layers of savage acceleration and technological sophistication while retaining the Italian brashness.