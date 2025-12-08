Lamborghini Temerario review: A car built for speed and drama

Out on Emilia-Romagna’s hill roads is where the Temerario truly thrives. When I slow down through a village schoolchildren whoop and gleefully gesture at my yellow Lamborghini. Away from urbanity, I switch to Sport mode and the Temerario is visceral, vivid, and immediate. Squeeze the throttle mid-corner and the car detonates forward, the rear motor and V8 conspiring to catapult me towards the next apex. Gear changes arrive as sharp, percussive cracks that I feel through the steering wheel and hear echoing through the carbon-fibre monocoque. The steering, though responsive, lacks the raw, analogue feedback that made Lamborghinis of old so gloriously unhinged. Even the engine note, amplified by a sound symposer that pipes induction noise into the cabin, isn’t as wild as the V10, yet it is no namby-pamby. It howls, snarls, and screams towards its 10,000 rpm redline with mechanical fury. It should terrify me. Instead, it makes me grin.