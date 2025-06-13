How tech is transforming the Indian car market

Connected cars

In the luxury segment, connected cars—vehicles with integrated connectivity that can relay information on weather and live traffic through a central server—have become the norm. “We’re using this today to work with governments and public bodies to try and improve road safety conditions, as well as roads themselves. This is a key part of our offering, and while it does add to the cost significantly in terms of engineering and integration of chips, it’s a long-term benefit. Customers buying a car today, for instance, can receive software updates to their in-car system for eight or more years down the line—hence giving them incremental value over time," says Iyer. BMW, too, offers connected cars as a platform—in the long run, this data can be harvested for autonomous driving use cases.