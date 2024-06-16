Lounge
Cassette players make a comeback in 2024
Sahil Bhalla 6 min read 16 Jun 2024, 10:09 AM IST
SummaryRiding on nostalgia and a love for all things analog, cassette tapes and players are back in fashion among some audiophiles
Cassette players have lived in obscurity for the better part of the last two decades. Recently though, at least in the UK and US, they’ve been making a comeback, riding on nostalgia and a fascination among Gen Z for all things analog and retro.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less