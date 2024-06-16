Cassette players make a comeback in 2024

The original Walkman was made from aluminium, while later models were made from plastic. The original Walkman had two features that, sadly, never made it through to the latter years. The Walkman inventor thought that the idea of sharing music was something that would catch on. There were not one, but two headphones (at that time, it was all over-ear headphones and not earphones) jacks, on the original player. Secondly, the TPS-L2 had a hotline button. This activated a built-in microphone and muted the music. One could talk without having to take their headphones off. Walking around with headphones may have been termed antisocial at first, but it soon caught on and became accepted in society.