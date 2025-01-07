CES 2025: What lies ahead in tech this year
SummaryBeyond AI, the most interesting consumer tech candidates are all focused on making technology easier to access for everyone, in all kinds of situations
By now, it is perhaps no surprise that 2025 is the year when pretty much every single piece of consumer technology will get generous dollops of artificial intelligence (AI) infusion of some kind. To keep up with these predictions, this year’s edition of Consumer Electronics Show is now underway—and has offered a look at how technology around us is shaping up.
Beyond AI, the most interesting consumer technology candidates for the year are all focused on one particular aspect—making technology easier to access, for everyone and in every situation.