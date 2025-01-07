CES 2025: What lies ahead in tech this year

At its CES 2025 showcase, Google showed how users can now ask their TVs to offer a summary of what news channels are broadcasting right now, without needing to surf through multiple broadcast channels or YouTube live streams themselves. Describing it further, Shalini Govil-Pai, general manager and vice-president of televisions at Google, said that the new AI TVs will “do things like create customized artwork with the family, control smart home devices while your TV is in ambient mode, and get an overview of the day’s news."