CES 2026 shows off the future of television screens

This year, CES Las Vegas was all about advancements in display technology. For this article, we’ll focus on the latest and greatest in the world of laptops and televisions, the two main areas (besides smartphones) where one stares at a display for long hours. After all, smartphones usually shine only during Mobile World Congress later in the year, not at CES.

Let’s dive in and start with the multitude of televisions on display at the trade show.

LG Wallpaper

View full Image The LG Wallpaper

The LG Wallpaper easily caught all the eyeballs at the company’s booth at CES. At just 9mm thin, the LG Wallpaper is an eye-catching television and would hook everyone, even those just glancing by. It’s been 8 years since the original debuted in 2017, but with four times the brightness levels of conventional OLED sets (thanks to the new Brightness Booster Ultra), the LG Wallpaper is expected to be a winner in 2026. Then there is the low-reflectance coating for reducing glare and reflections. The TV comes with a 165Hz refresh rate (at 4K resolution) and a 0.1ms response time.

The Wallpaper TV comes with a Zero Connect Box for managing all the input and output. You can broadcast lossless 4K video and audio up to 10 meters away.

TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV The X11L SQD-Mini LED TV is the next entry in TCL's flagship television lineup. The 75-inch model costs $7,000, the 85-inch for $8,000, and the 98-inch for $10,000.

TCL is promoting its new Deep Colour System that leverages Super Quantum Dots (SQD), and combining it with CSOT UltraColor Filter and the Advance Colour Purity Algorithm. SQD utilises a single-chip pure white light source. This contrasts with the true red, green, and blue light sources seen in the Micro RGB TVs debuted by rival brands. It’s also got the "ZeroBorder" bezels and a 0.8-inch cabinet. It’s borderline an “art” TV.

Hisense 163MX/RGB Mini-LED TVs This Hisense 1643MX TV introduces the all-new four-colour MicoLED display, which can produce the standard reds, greens, and blues, as well as yellow. Adding yellow LEDs allows the 163MX to produce up to 100% of the BT2020 colour range.

Beyond that is the super-thin design (measuring just 32mm in width), which has a zero-gap wall mounting for better aesthetics. The Hisense 163MX offers finer detailing and deeper contrast than high-end models from rivals like LG, Sony and Samsung.

Mini-LED TVs from Hisense are making a comeback for 2026. Hisense is calling these dynamic displays RGB Mini-LED TVs. Hisense has added a fourth primary colour - cyan or sky blue - to this RGB Mini-LED architecture to improve colour fidelity. This tech will debut in several models from the company.

Samsung 130-inch Micro RGB TV/Samsung Movingstyle Samsung has come out swinging for 2026 with the world’s first 130-inch Micro RGB TV at CES 2026. This TV comes with a ‘Timeless Frame’ stand that’s built into it. It merges the Frame design language with Timeless Gallery TV design from over a decade ago. It uses the same tech as Samsung’s other Micro RGB TV range, namely RGB Colour Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro tech. It also includes Samsung's Glare Free Matte display.

Samsung has updated the Movingstyle, its existing portable TV. It features a 27-inch touchscreen and utilises HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Lite technology for crisp detailing and 3D virtual surround sound. It’s got a rolling and detachable design, and Movingstyle can follow you from room to room. It’s got a 3-hour battery life.

Amazon Fire TV with a makeover/Ember Artline TVs

View full Image Amazon's Ember Artline TV

Amazon Fire TV has come under some flak over the years for its design and UI. Still, at CES 2026, everyone praised the company's redesign of Fire TV, putting the content at the centre while simplifying navigation and layout. There’s also a refreshed version of the Fire TV app.

Some of the design changes include consistent typography, rounded corners, increased spacing between content and even an expanded horizontal app row. There was no doubting it, but Alexa+ access is built into it.