10 quirky gadgets you didn’t know you wanted

It’s the time of the year when the entire tech industry watches the products and technologies coming out of CES (formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show). While there were thousands of products at CES 2026—some prototypes, some futuristic devices, some already on sale—the event blended innovation with eccentricity, featuring everything from robotic exoskeletons and physical AI assistants to futuristic beauty tech this year. Here’s our selection from among the non-smartphone, non-laptop products—a reminder that the show remains a playground for bold, sometimes bizarre experimentation.

Lego Smart Brick Lego Smart Bricks are a game-changing digital upgrade to the insanely popular toys. The Smart Play system includes bricks that come loaded with an army of sensors capable of detecting nearby blocks, Smart Tag tiles and Smart Minifigures. The Smart Figurines can sense and detect nearby Smart Tags (2x2 studless tiles with unique digital IDs) and then tell the Brick and Minifigures how to interact with one another. They can play sounds and music, and can even light up.

LG CloiD

What a dish

LG unveiled CLOiD, its AI-powered household robot that can perform tasks such as folding clothes, stacking the dishwasher and even making breakfast. The humanoid features articulated limbs and the torso can tilt to change its height, allowing it to pick up items from knee-level or higher surfaces.

iPolish

Nailed it

Tired of spending hours getting your nails done? US-based iPolish brought its digital, colour-changing nails to CES 2026. The applicator uses an electric charge to change nail colour in an instant. The wand connects to your smartphone, and the process is seamless. Just select the colour of your choice on the app, put the tip of the nail into the wand, and it’ll change your nail colour.

Clicks Communicator

Click on

Clicks came to CES 2026 to debut two new products, one of which stood out—its take on the BlackBerry smartphone with the Clicks Communicator. It’s a smartphone running on Android 16 with a physical keyboard and is meant as a companion device for those who may want a physical keyboard for messaging without the distractions of social media-heavy flagship phones. The physical keyboard lets you get the work done, whether it’s messaging, emailing, or working on documents, without giving in to the temptation to doomscroll.

Vibe Bot

Vibe check

Vibe, the creator of the first Contextual AI Workspace, announced the launch of Vibe Bot, a physical, in-room AI device that can capture what is said in the meetings, organize it into clear decisions and next steps, and carry all of that forward so nothing is lost between conversations. It’s basically an AI agent that sits on your desk.

8Bitdo's Flippad

Game on

A Game Boy-inspired mini-controller that plugs directly into your smartphone with USB-C, the FlipPad from 8BitDo is a flip-style gamepad designed for mobile gaming. It works with both Android and iOS phones, turning them into gaming devices that work great with vertical, half-screen games.

Throne

Royal seat

A camera and AI-powered sensor attached to your toilet that studies your “clinical biomarkers”? That’s 2026 for you. The Throne One, from the co-founder of wearable fitness device Whoop, is a toilet computer that uses computer vision to examine your bodily excreta. The device, which hangs from the side of the bowl, has a camera and a microphone to track your bowel movements and urination and provide feedback, useful for people with chronic conditions.

Dephy Sidekick

I robot

If a robotic exoskeleton is on your shopping list, then look no further. The Dephy Sidekick bionic footwear will lift your heels with every step, making it much easier to walk, helping users go farther with less effort by reducing fatigue and joint load. It’s a wearable device integrated with a special shoe, featuring a carbon fibre plate and an electric motor in the ankle area. It’s fairly easy to put on, and it learns from your gait and adjusts to it in no time.

Asus WI-FI 8

Pick a side

ASUS ROG’s NeoCore Wi-Fi 8 router looks like a 20-sided die from Dungeons and Dragons and promises 2X higher throughput, 2X wider IoT coverage and 6X lower latency vs its WiFi 7 router. With its uber cool design and super fast speeds, this is the future of Wi-Fi.

Lollipop Star

Taste the music

Can you taste the music? Well, now you can quite literally. Lollipop Star is a candy that plays music while you consume it using “bone conduction technology”. Basically, the lollipop will send vibrations from your molars through your skull and into your inner ear. It’ll replicate, as much as it can, the experience of listening to music through headphones. The Lollipop Star has songs from artists including Akon, Armani White, Ice Spice, and others.