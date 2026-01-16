From helper bots to sex-tech, CES blurs the human–machine line

This year’s CES spotlighted a growing category of deeply personal tech, from household robots and AI pets to conversational sex-tech. Together, they reveal an industry increasingly willing to explore intimacy as the next frontier of innovation. We take a look at some gadgets that run the gamut from helpful humanoid robots to technology that enhances pleasure and intimacy.

Dreame Cyber X

View full Image The legs, with rubber treads, allow it to navigate multi-story buildings autonomously

A robot with slightly terrifying legs? Say hello to Dreame’s Cyber X robot. Just like in 2025, robot vacuum companies are out in full force and are the most innovative of the lot. Chinese appliance maker Dreame has come to town to show off a robot with giant legs, for you guessed it, climbing stairs. The legs, with rubber treads, allow it to navigate multi-story buildings autonomously. The Cyber X can climb stairs up to 9.8 inches and handle a 42-degree slope. It can manage straight and curved stairs with aplomb. Furthermore, the company states that it can climb a flight of steps in just 27 seconds (but it didn’t specify just how many steps there were).

Switchbot Onero H1 Another day, another household/humanoid robot. Switchbot’s Onero H1 humanoid robot might be one of the most intriguing of the lot. It’s a robot helper that will go on sale later this year, unlike most of the others on the show floor.

The Onero H1 robot has a wheeled base, is equipped with a set of articulated arms, and can perform everyday household tasks, such as picking up clothing from a couch or bed and placing it in a washing machine. Onero is powered by RealSense cameras and other sensors, enabling it to detect and learn about its surroundings. On-device AI models are helping it as well.

Like other robots on showcase, the Onero H1 isn’t a high-speed robot, but that doesn’t matter. I mean, as long as it’s done with your laundry by the time you’re home, you’ll be happy.

Sweekar AI companion

View full Image Care for your Sweekar

We’ve now got a virtual pet at CES 2026 that’s meant to travel with you at all times and develop a unique personality in the process. Yes, Takway wants to be the “Nintendo of the AI robot era” and has come out with Sweekar, an AI companion built into a palm-sized toy (anyone remember the Tamagotchi?). It’s an egg-shaped device with ears and even a screen on its face. Just like the days of the past, you’ll have to feed it, play with it, and keep it happy and healthy. Its mood and facial expressions will depend entirely on how you care for it.

There’s a two-day incubation period (high-frequency care with basic language learning), teen years (greater intelligence) and then Sweekar adulthood. Once it is an adult, it can care for itself autonomously, and you don’t run the risk of killing it. Once you reach Level 51 and beyond, Sweekar is unkillable (unless the hardware fails, of course).

Lovense AI girlfriend

View full Image Meet Emily

Yes, your AI girlfriend just got a life-size upgrade. Emily from sex toy maker Lovense debuted at CES 2026, and many couldn’t resist stopping over at their booth and taking a look. Physical intimacy combined with conversational intelligence is what Emily, the AI-powered companion doll, offers. So, what exactly is Emily all about, you ask? According to CNET, Emily has a “realistic silicone exterior, a fully posable internal skeleton, and limited facial movement, including mouth motion, for a more expressive interaction”. For Lovense, Emily, it isn’t much about the hardware but more about the emotional software. It’s what the AI can remember. Emily can accumulate information over time and use it in future conversations.

Razer Project Ava

View full Image Anime girl Kira

An anime girl trapped in a cylinder speaker? Yes, that’s what Razer’s Project Ava has turned into. The original idea was that Ava would monitor your gaming performance, provide real-time feedback and coaching, and help you improve your skills. In 2026, all that has changed. It is now an anime girl trapped in a speaker, with suggestive and flirty undertones. The anime girl’s name is Kira, but she is just one of five “companions” available to interact with. Creepy? Well, it certainly is.

OhDoki’s Handy 2 & Handy 2 Pro

View full Image Charge up

Another sex toy model has got a massive upgrade. With a significant boost to battery life and an “overclocked” Turbo mode, this smart stroking device is here for more. The battery life has been cranked up to 5 hours, and with fewer limits, the Handy 2 Pro is sure to be a device to watch in this segment. The smart stroking device can also be used to charge other USB-C devices.

MOR wearable skin patch Back in 2020, the taint bandaid was designed to stop premature ejaculation (using electrodes to delay the orgasm). Fast forward to 2026, and it is now called MOR and has obtained FDA clearance. MOR is an app-enabled, drug-free wearable skin patch which contains elements that, when activated, interfere with the nerve signals from the penis to the brain that may enhance or improve sexual performance.

One of the unexpected discoveries while developing MOR? It can now intensify ejaculations. There’s the “pulse generator” (or the electronic component) that powers the device (and zaps you), is rechargeable and reusable, and can last up to two years before needing replacement. It also has a Bluetooth chip. Once you’ve placed the patch and slotted it in the pulse generator, all you have to do is fire the app and pick between two modes - delay ejaculation or intensify it.

