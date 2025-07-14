Why Chandrika Deb of Canva time-blocks for productivity

Since entering the workforce, Chandrika Deb has taken on roles of all kinds across sectors, from education and e-commerce, to design and healthcare. “Each of these experiences have helped me develop a strong understanding of the Indian user and a desire to work on problem statements that impact everyday lives," says Bengaluru-based Deb, country manager (India), Canva, a graphic design and visual content platform.

The decision to join Canva during its early days in India wasn’t straightforward. But Deb saw a golden opportunity to build and grow a powerful product in what is today one of their most important markets in the world. India is today their fourth-largest market, with 666 million designs last year driven by Canva’s AI-powered tools to create hyperlocal content.

In an interview with Mint, Deb talks about mentorship and why she uses AI in her daily life. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider your mentor?

I’ve had the privilege of working with some inspiring women and firebrands. They have encouraged me to embrace my curiosity, challenge the status quo and take bold steps that have shaped my personal and professional journey.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

Never let anyone make you question your personal career motivations. If you believe your decision will benefit you, follow your gut and stand by it.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

As a coach, I believe my role is to mentor my colleagues and team to find personal and professional fulfilment by doing their best work. This means providing all the resources and flexibility they need to constantly learn and evolve, while guiding them on larger goals that they’re able to drive at the workplace and which help them in their career advancement.

What’s your morning schedule like?

Mornings are very busy with lots of meetings and coffee. One thing I like to do before I start my workday is to reflect on everything I need to get done in the day and block time for each task. I’ve found this very productive, allowing me to efficiently manage my time and ensure balance between work and personal goals.

What are some productivity principles you follow?

Time blocking has been a great productivity hack, helping me plan to get through my day in an efficient manner. I’ve also become an active adopter of AI tools to help me with both professional and personal work. It has helped streamline my thoughts and saved time on tasks that would otherwise take much longer.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

While it’s not always possible, I try to divide my day into meeting-friendly and meeting-free zones. This helps ensure that I am available and present for any discussions with teams, while also giving me the time I need for focussed work.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

Two books I’d recommend are Atomic Habits by James Clear and Shoe Dog, a memoir of Nike’s co-founder Phil Knight. Atomic Habits talks about tiny changes that can lead to remarkable results over time, crucial for self-growth and coaching others. In Shoe Dog, Knight details the company’s early struggles, breakthroughs and personal lessons that can be valuable for any leader.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

I picked up yoga a few years back, which I thoroughly enjoy, apart from short walks that help me unwind. I also enjoy travelling and watching content, especially documentaries and true-crime series.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.