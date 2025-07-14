Why Chandrika Deb of Canva time-blocks for productivity
Chandrika Deb, country manager India for popular graphic design company Canva, also uses AI for better work-life balance
Since entering the workforce, Chandrika Deb has taken on roles of all kinds across sectors, from education and e-commerce, to design and healthcare. “Each of these experiences have helped me develop a strong understanding of the Indian user and a desire to work on problem statements that impact everyday lives," says Bengaluru-based Deb, country manager (India), Canva, a graphic design and visual content platform.
The decision to join Canva during its early days in India wasn’t straightforward. But Deb saw a golden opportunity to build and grow a powerful product in what is today one of their most important markets in the world. India is today their fourth-largest market, with 666 million designs last year driven by Canva’s AI-powered tools to create hyperlocal content.
In an interview with Mint, Deb talks about mentorship and why she uses AI in her daily life. Edited excerpts: