After completing a Master of Business Administration from Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad, Charu Kaushal took on her first sales role in the late 90s. Her presence at the office drew wonder, skepticism and support in equal measure, besides a few challenges as well.

“Back then, leadership roles were less accessible and biases were more apparent. There were moments I had to put in extra effort to ensure that my contributions were acknowledged and heard. However, those experiences helped me grow and become more resilient,” says New Delhi-based Kaushal, Managing Director, Allianz Partners India, one of the world's largest insurance and assistance companies.

Over the last decade, she has observed significant progress as more offices have embraced diversity and inclusion, recognising the benefits that women bring to the organisation.

“Women often bring empathy, collaboration, a balanced perspective and emotional intelligence to leadership roles. Research also suggests that they tend to be better at caring, mentoring and developing others, while building relationships that contribute to the greater good. These qualities foster stronger team dynamics and help create an environment where diverse perspectives are valued,” she says.

In 2021, Allianz Partners launched a female development program that supports women who are driven to grow and helps them build careers based on their strengths and goals. As of last year, women account for 59% of their global workforce and 40% in Allianz Partners Board of Management. Kaushal believes that there are still challenges that need to be addressed on the whole.

“Areas like gender pay gap and career progression still require attention and work-life balance remains a significant challenge for many women in leadership roles,” she says.

Kaushal talks to Lounge about mentorship and why it’s important to prioritise well-being.

Charu Kaushal, MD, Allianz Partners India

Who do you consider your mentor? I have had many mentors throughout my career of over 27 years. I have been fortunate to work with exceptional leaders, both female and male, including at Allianz Partners. They have taught me the value of perseverance, guided me in navigating challenges and instilled the confidence to pursue new goals and opportunities.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? I learned to approach challenges with a solution-oriented mindset rather than feeling overwhelmed by the problem. This perspective has served me well throughout my career.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Being a mentor means providing a psychologically safe space for mentees, allowing them to have open dialogues and discuss any challenges they might face. This helps them unlock their true potential. At work, I mentor colleagues by offering constructive feedback, sharing my experiences and encouraging them to take ownership of their growth.

What’s your morning schedule like? I start my day with a cup of tea and a few minutes to myself, followed by a quick yoga routine and breakfast with family. Mornings set the tone of the day for me and I use the time to rejuvenate myself and plan for the day ahead.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? One of the key productivity principles I follow is prioritising well-being, both personally and professionally. At Allianz Partners India, we foster a supportive environment where self-care is encouraged. We provide resources to help our team maintain balance, support open communication and offer mental health days. These initiatives not only promote work-life balance, but also cultivate a culture of understanding and compassion, enhancing both individual productivity and team cohesion. Another key productivity principle I follow is effective prioritisation. Right resourcing, seeking help when needed, trusting but verifying, and delegating have served me well both personally and professionally.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? The pandemic taught me the value of regular check-ins with my team and the importance of connecting across all levels in the organisation. I’ve continued these virtual coffee chats to maintain connection and collaboration, even in a hybrid work model. Keeping the camera on during virtual calls is another effective practice.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? I highly recommend My Life in Full by Indra Nooyi and Ikigai. Both provide valuable lessons on mentorship and personal growth, making them excellent resources for inspiring both professional and personal development.