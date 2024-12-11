How to make the best of your voice-based AI assistants
SummaryVoice-enabled AI assistants like ChatGPT Voice, Copilot Voice and Gemini Live are designed for effective communication, offering hands-free, natural and more intuitive interactions. Here’s a handy guide to maximising their potential
In the 2013 movie Her, a lonely man develops a deep emotional connection with his virtual assistant, Samantha —an advanced AI operating system with a voice, personality, and the ability to learn and evolve. A decade later, we’re almost there. In fact, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman cited Her as an inspiration for ChatGPT’s conversational voice assistant feature. The line between science fiction and reality blurs more each day. No longer confined to clunky commands or stilted queries, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is finding its voice, literally.
It isn’t just about setting alarms or adding milk to your shopping list anymore; it’s about unlocking a new dimension of human-AI interaction, one where creativity flows, productivity soars, and the line between tool and companion becomes delightfully ambiguous.