How to make the best of your voice-based AI assistants

While both voice-based AI assistants and AI chatbots utilize natural language processing (NLP) to understand and respond to user requests, their interaction methods differ significantly. Chatbots rely on text-based input and output, confining users to a typed interface (pretty much like a typical web search, only better). While effective for precise tasks and complex problem-solving, typing queries can be cumbersome, especially in dynamic or hands-free scenarios. That obvious distinction aside, the new-gen assistants are designed to engage in more dynamic and nuanced conversations (upping the ante from what was possible with older voice assistants like Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alex, and Google Assistant). They can interpret the subtleties of human speech, including tone, inflection, and emotion, allowing for more contextually aware and personalized responses. This capability enables them to provide more engaging and human-like interactions compared to chatbots.