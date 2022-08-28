Children can cost parents a fortune or not so much4 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 06:37 PM IST
Estimates of child-rearing expenses mask disparities in housing and caregiving arrangements
Having children in the U.S. is an expensive proposition. A recent estimate found the average cost of raising a child through age 17 is now more than $300,000 because of soaring prices for gasoline, food, apparel, diapers and baby formula.