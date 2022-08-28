Children can cost parents a fortune or not so much

Indeed, Care.com, an online marketplace for babysitters and other caregivers, conducts an annual Cost of Care Survey. It pegs the national average price for a year of toddler care at $11,750—more than triple the USDA’s figure. Even that might seem low, depending on where you live: The average in California is $14,900, in Washington state $15,800, in Massachusetts $16,800 and in Washington, D.C., nearly $22,000. For many families, a year of daycare costs more than an entire childhood of clothes.