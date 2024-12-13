Odd-ball (literally) gadgets to gift for Christmas

Smartphones, smart watches, and audio products are possibly the first things that come to your mind when you think about gifting a gadget. However, some fun gadgets in productivity, utility, health, and fitness areas are great options both for gifting or even indulging yourself. We compiled a cool list for you: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Odd ball

Oddball gamifies Dj-ing

Odd ball is a fun exploratory gadget that could delight both kids and adults. The concept behind this is simple. It's a device that plays music based on the movement of the ball. The $99 (approx ₹8300 before shipping) ball comes with an app that has different sound modes and even pre-recorded tracks that you can play along with. The app plays a corresponding sound when you shake, tap, spin, twist, or throw the ball. It's almost like playing DJ with the ball. The ball is resistant to taps and throws, and the app is available on both iOS and Android. The device weighs just 200 grams and is also resistant to splashes.

Plaud

Note for beginners

There are plenty of software-based note-takers and transcribers. But if you don’t like to use apps, Plaud is a great device for physical transcription and notetaking of meetings. Plaud comes in two avatars: Plaud Note, a magnetic flat add-on that you can stick on the back of your phone, and Plaud NotePin (currently in the pre-order stage), a pill-shaped device that you carry in your pocket or backpack. These devices only record when you activate them by tapping or pressing a button. Plaud also ships an app that transcribes speech and provides a summary of meetings. Users get 300 minutes of transcription free per month, but you can increase that limit by adding on or membership. Plaud Note costs $135 ( ₹11,450 approx) before shipping to India.

Remarkable 2

Remarkable me

If you don’t like AI taking notes for you, don’t worry. Remarkable 2 is a tablet-sized gadget that is great for note-taking. While the Norwegian company is making gadgets, it has tried to instill the feeling of taking notes on paper with a pen on its tablet. The tablet comes with a stylus with a rubberized finish and additional tips for it. With the stylus, you can draw, annotate, and take notes on various types of documents. You can send PDFs and documents to the tablet through its mobile apps and Chrome extension. You can organize these notes in different folders and also assign tags to them so you can easily look for them later. The device comes at a premium price of ₹43,999 but gives you possibly the best experience of digital note-taking. Plus, you can use this eReader for your PDFs and books, too.

Ultrahuman Air Ring

Walking on air

Smartwatches and fitness bands are a good way to keep track of your health and recovery. However, a lot of folks don't like wearing a band all day. So UltraHuman Air Ring ( ₹28,499) is a good alternative, especially because it weighs just 2.4 grams. The ring tracks different health-related factors like sleep efficiency, temperature, restfulness, movement, and recovery. The ring also lets you track circadian rhythm, caffeine window, and Atrial fibrillation (AFib), which measures irregular heartbeat. You can get at least 3-4 days of regular usage out of the ring. While there might be cheaper alternatives out there, Ultrahuman is a proven player in the market.

Green Soul Monster Ultimate Gaming Chair

Monster mania

Yes, the name says gaming chair, but don’t get stuck on that (or the fact it is not a “gadget"). This is probably one of the most comfortable and ergonomic chairs you can get if you spend a lot of time with computers working from home or office. The ₹17,999 chair has a memory foam lumbar pillow for spine and back support and a headrest. The upholstery is made from Spandex Fabric and PU Leather to make long sitting hours comfortable. The chair lets you adjust the height, recline (up to 180 degrees), and armrest as well.