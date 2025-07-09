How we are leaving behind an unliveable planet for our children by refusing to act on climate change
By focusing on unproven technologies like solar geoengineering and fairy tales of colonising Mars, we are telling our children that they will have to survive the climate crisis, without our help
There’s no better representation of the fact that we’re living in an upside-down world than the fact that it’s children and young adults who are the realists about climate change, while the adults engage in magical thinking. It’s not that children asked for this burden. But the constant vacillation, verging on the total abnegation of responsibility, among adults means that those between the ages of 0-20 are being left a world that’s turning increasingly unliveable. The adults are effectively saying that yes, it is a right old mess, but we are not going to fix it, you will.