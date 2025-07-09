Where does that leave young people? The year 2080 or 2100 might seem far away to us, but a child born in 2025 will only be in their seventies then. A child born during covid would be 80. That’s one lifetime. One lifetime in which he or she will see a change in atmospheric heat that is comparable to the heating that happened at the end of the ‘glacial maximum’ of the last Ice Age, nearly 20,000 years ago. The Earth had heated up then to give rise to the current Holocene epoch, but that heating took 7,000 years, not a single human lifetime.