A global majority wants strong climate action, but governments keep ignoring them in favour of short-term politics
Global public opinion is overwhelmingly in favour of strong climate action. Yet governments around the world would rather protect special interests and lobbying groups for short-term political gains.
What do people really think about climate change? This is a question that is becoming increasingly important as governments keep trying to do the bare minimum—or nothing at all—to stop the planet from heating up to catastrophic levels. As far-right political movements in the US and EU have taken up cudgels against the vital shift to renewable energy sources, governments are seemingly looking for a populist vote on what they should do about the crisis. Never mind the science, or the real devastation that is being caused by global warming.
So what do ordinary people really think, and how different is that from what governments believe that people think? According to a study published in the science journal Nature in August, this discrepancy is huge, by a whopping 32 percentage points.