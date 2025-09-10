What do people really think about climate change? This is a question that is becoming increasingly important as governments keep trying to do the bare minimum—or nothing at all—to stop the planet from heating up to catastrophic levels. As far-right political movements in the US and EU have taken up cudgels against the vital shift to renewable energy sources, governments are seemingly looking for a populist vote on what they should do about the crisis. Never mind the science, or the real devastation that is being caused by global warming.

So what do ordinary people really think, and how different is that from what governments believe that people think? According to a study published in the science journal Nature in August, this discrepancy is huge, by a whopping 32 percentage points.

The study’s authors had surveyed the 2024 attendees of the United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea) to gauge the perception of policy officials gathered there about public opinion on climate action. They asked 191 attendees from 53 countries one question: how many common people would donate 1% of their personal income towards climate and environmental action? The Unea attendees believed that only 37% of people would do so.

The researchers benchmarked this response against a separate survey from 2024, which had asked this same question to 130,000 people across 125 countries: How many of them would donate 1% of their income towards climate action? 69% of them had said they would do so.

What the authors of the Nature article—titled United Nations Environment Assembly Attendees Underestimate Public Willingness To Contribute To Climate Action—wanted to show was that a majority of people worldwide want governments to act; that governments need to listen to them, and not the vocal and visible minority who think that climate change is a hoax, and climate action wasteful.

The study that found that 69% of people would donate a part of their income also found that 86% would endorse pro-climate social norms and that 89% supported intensified political action to stop climate change. It is clear that if governments are looking for a popular mandate to drastically reduce fossil fuel emissions and then end it altogether, they have it. The question is whether they are willing to listen.

The EU’s much-publicised European Green Deal (EGD) is a case in point. The EGD is a set of policy initiatives that was approved in 2020 by the European Commission with a view to reducing the bloc’s carbon emissions by 55% by 2030 (compared to 1990 levels), and to zero by 2050. The EGD comprises a variety of policies and regulations to this end, including those governing trade, the environment, the circular economy and biodiversity. The EU is the fourth largest global emitter of CO2 and other greenhouse gases (GHGs). The EU’s 27 countries are together responsible for 16.47% of cumulative GHG emissions over the past 250 years, second only to the US.

View Full Image Cumulative historical CO2 emissions over the past 250 years. (Courtesy Our World In Data)

The EGD, then, was both much needed, and also the fair thing for the EU to do. However, even as the EU’s member countries have registered a rightward tilt with populist and nativist mobilisation against immigration and green policies, the European Commission has been steadily watering down the EGD.

Since the EU’s 2024 parliamentary elections, the bloc has brought in packages that have diluted sustainable finance rules. Among other policy changes, the Commission has postponed a law to stop deforestation by a year, introduced a funding freeze for environmental NGOs, and has granted carmakers an additional two years to meet pollution targets. The Commission says it wants to “radically lighten the regulatory load" on businesses. Recently, an anti-greenwashing law was cancelled after far-right lawmakers protested. The EU’s largest party, the European People’s Party celebrated this as a “win for European companies".

The upcoming COP30 climate summit in November in Brazil will be a crucial litmus test to see whether countries actually listen to their citizens, or hide behind the fig-leaf of being “pro-business". The UN has urged nations to submit their updated NDCs (nationally determined contributions) for 2030 ahead of the climate summit. The NDC’s put a value on how much action countries are willing to take to combat climate change. The current deadline for this is 24 September, when the UN General Assembly takes place. This will give officials time to assess the NDCs in time for COP30. So far, only 28 out of 196 countries have submitted updated NDCs. The EU isn’t one of them (but then again, nor is India).

As the Unea survey’s authors put it, policymakers are ignoring actual popular opinion about climate action in favour of powerful lobbying groups that would like to continue the status quo. “There are some plausible explanations for our results, which include the impact of news media and lobbying and the frequency of exposure to individuals with particular ideological viewpoints. While more research is needed before we can say for sure why policymakers underestimate the public on climate change by such a high degree, our results suggest the presence of misperceptions," said Dr Stefania Innocenti of Oxford’s Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, a co-author of the study.

Meanwhile, global temperatures levels continue to soar, as devastating wildfires and heatwaves and deadly flooding become the norm. Every year lost to inaction means that the world’s carbon budget for staying within relative safety dwindles. The fact of the matter is very simple: countries need to act right now, not at some politically convenient future. Because that future will never come.