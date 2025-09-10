The upcoming COP30 climate summit in November in Brazil will be a crucial litmus test to see whether countries actually listen to their citizens, or hide behind the fig-leaf of being “pro-business". The UN has urged nations to submit their updated NDCs (nationally determined contributions) for 2030 ahead of the climate summit. The NDC’s put a value on how much action countries are willing to take to combat climate change. The current deadline for this is 24 September, when the UN General Assembly takes place. This will give officials time to assess the NDCs in time for COP30. So far, only 28 out of 196 countries have submitted updated NDCs. The EU isn’t one of them (but then again, nor is India).