Are compact smartphones making a comeback?
Compact smartphones may never be mainstream, but their appeal lies in ease of use, pocketability, and even digital well-being. In 2025, they're making a quiet comeback, with smaller flagships that offer ease of use but don’t compromise on performance
Rachna Bhola, a marketing leader at a Gurgaon-based digital agency, is finally buying a flagship smartphone—the Google Pixel 10 Pro. All this while, she wasn’t limited by budget but options in the market. Most flagship smartphones have a large form factor, and while there is usually a smaller variant in the portfolio of phones brands drop every year, they are mostly underpowered or miss marquee features. “Lugging around a large phone is a chore. I have my notebook and pen to carry when I’m juggling between meetings or must hold on to my seven-year-old when I’m out with family. My phone anyway suffers a few accidental drops, and I can’t risk more with a phone that I can’t grip properly when I’m out and about," she explains.
Last year, Google added a variant to its Pixel line-up: along with the usual Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, the company added another, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, for those who want a bigger display. The Pixel 9 Pro now was the same size as the younger sibling Pixel 9 (6.3-inch) with the internals of the 9 Pro XL (6.8-inch). So, you had the option to get a flagship phone in a smaller size. Google has followed the same this year with the Pixel 10 lineup, and that’s what got Bhola interested. A compact smartphone that’s easier to grip and pocketable and not underpowered…what’s not to like?