Are compact smartphones making a comeback?

Rachna Bhola, a marketing leader at a Gurgaon-based digital agency, is finally buying a flagship smartphone—the Google Pixel 10 Pro. All this while, she wasn’t limited by budget but options in the market. Most flagship smartphones have a large form factor, and while there is usually a smaller variant in the portfolio of phones brands drop every year, they are mostly underpowered or miss marquee features. “Lugging around a large phone is a chore. I have my notebook and pen to carry when I’m juggling between meetings or must hold on to my seven-year-old when I’m out with family. My phone anyway suffers a few accidental drops, and I can’t risk more with a phone that I can’t grip properly when I’m out and about," she explains.