Computex 2025: All things AI to come from the annual computer show

Computex 2025 is a wrap. The four-day Taipei event at the Nangang Exhibition Halls saw 86,521 visitors from 152 countries. This year’s event was themed “AI Next". It highlighted AI advancements, next-gen tech, future mobility and lots of robotics.

From Acer’s AI-powered wearables to ASUS HealthAI Genie and Intel’s New Arc Pro GPUs, here’s a roundup of all that AI goodness from the show floor.

Acer’s AI-powered wearables

There were not one but two products from Acer's house. The first of them is the AI TransBuds. These are truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with an ear-hook design. They come in a black colourway. Their USP is that they support AI-backed live translations in 15 major languages, covering languages spoken across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. These buds are lightweight and compact, and they support Bluetooth 5.4.

The company says these are "ideal for casual conversations, business meetings, livestreams, or online study sessions". The languages supported include Chinese, English, Filipino, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese.