Computex 2025: All things AI to come from the annual computer show

Next up is Acer’s first-ever smart ring, the FreeSense Ring. For a company that specialises in laptops and monitors, this announcement came as a surprise. The smart ring is a run-of-the-mill product with nothing out of the box. It has all the health monitoring features you’d expect, all those lightweight AI-powered insights come in different sizes and have two colourways - Black and Rose Gold. The USP of the product is that, unlike other smart rings, the FreeSense Ring has no subscription fees.