Computex 2026: How Asus celebrated 20 years of Republic of Gamers with new gaming devices

This year, Computex, one of the world’s biggest tech trade shows, held in Taipei, Taiwan, saw some of its largest audiences ever. For this years’ edition, Asus, a company headquartered in Taiwan, went all out to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Republic of Gamers (ROG). As Asus chairman Jonney Shis said on stage, “We don't just play, we play to win, but victory was never our finish line. With every win we pushed further, moving beyond performance to reimagine aesthetics and redefine the entire ecosystem.” For the occasion, the company unveiled several products including a homage to its very first motherboard back in 2006.
Not reinventing the wheel
At this point in time, RAM prices are soaring through the roof, which means that everything from smartphones to laptops are getting pricier by the day. When prices are skyrocketing, there isn’t enough time to convince the customer to buy a new product. Probably communicating why a certain product is special is easier.
Asus’ core pitch to gamers with ROG was simple: Become obsessed with performance, and help fine-tune and modify the hardware for the fastest clock speeds and the smoothest frame rates. It all started with Project G and the team that was working on a motherboard code-named Pluto. Project G became ROG and Pluto was the original Crosshair motherboard, which redefined gaming at the time. Fast forward to 2026, and Asus is leading with the ROG Zephyrus Duo, its flagship dual-screen gaming laptop, with two 3K OLED touchscreens and a 320-degree hinge design. While the company isn’t known for its line-up of gaming smartphones, the ROG Phone series is already quite a hit.