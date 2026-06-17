Computex 2026: How Asus celebrated 20 years of Republic of Gamers with new gaming devices

This year, Computex, one of the world’s biggest tech trade shows, held in Taipei, Taiwan, saw some of its largest audiences ever. For this years’ edition, Asus, a company headquartered in Taiwan, went all out to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Republic of Gamers (ROG). As Asus chairman Jonney Shis said on stage, “We don't just play, we play to win, but victory was never our finish line. With every win we pushed further, moving beyond performance to reimagine aesthetics and redefine the entire ecosystem.” For the occasion, the company unveiled several products including a homage to its very first motherboard back in 2006.
This year, Computex, one of the world’s biggest tech trade shows, held in Taipei, Taiwan, saw some of its largest audiences ever. For this years’ edition, Asus, a company headquartered in Taiwan, went all out to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Republic of Gamers (ROG). As Asus chairman Jonney Shis said on stage, “We don't just play, we play to win, but victory was never our finish line. With every win we pushed further, moving beyond performance to reimagine aesthetics and redefine the entire ecosystem.” For the occasion, the company unveiled several products including a homage to its very first motherboard back in 2006.
Not reinventing the wheel
At this point in time, RAM prices are soaring through the roof, which means that everything from smartphones to laptops are getting pricier by the day. When prices are skyrocketing, there isn’t enough time to convince the customer to buy a new product. Probably communicating why a certain product is special is easier.
Not reinventing the wheel
At this point in time, RAM prices are soaring through the roof, which means that everything from smartphones to laptops are getting pricier by the day. When prices are skyrocketing, there isn’t enough time to convince the customer to buy a new product. Probably communicating why a certain product is special is easier.
Asus’ core pitch to gamers with ROG was simple: Become obsessed with performance, and help fine-tune and modify the hardware for the fastest clock speeds and the smoothest frame rates. It all started with Project G and the team that was working on a motherboard code-named Pluto. Project G became ROG and Pluto was the original Crosshair motherboard, which redefined gaming at the time. Fast forward to 2026, and Asus is leading with the ROG Zephyrus Duo, its flagship dual-screen gaming laptop, with two 3K OLED touchscreens and a 320-degree hinge design. While the company isn’t known for its line-up of gaming smartphones, the ROG Phone series is already quite a hit.
The ROG Xbox Ally X20
The standout product for this writer was the ROG Xbox Ally X20. It’s everything the original Xbox Ally X should have been, and then some. It gets a 7.4-inch HDR OLED display, a big improvement from the 7-inch IPS display. Furthermore, the top bezel has been shrunk by around 60%, and the maximum brightness has gone from 500 nits to 1400 nits and there’s a new anti-glare coating.
The ROG Xbox Ally X20 comes with TMR joysticks and the brand-new “Transforming D-pad”, which means you can switch from a 4-way layout to an 8-way input. Last, but not least, is the new “ROG Intelligent Cooling” system that has much improved software to adapt to all your needs. The ROG Xbox Ally X20, is unfortunately, bundled alongside a pair of Xreal R1 AR Glasses. That’s the only downside to an altogether exciting upgrade.
The ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro gaming router comes with all the same features of the previous model, but with the Wi-Fi 8 chip inside. It’s being positioned as the world's first Wi-Fi 8 gaming router, allowing for higher performance in crowded wireless environments.
Gaming laptops, keyboards and chairs
The flagship gaming laptop for 2026 is the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18. It comes packed to the brim with the latest and greatest hardware—the new Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 laptop graphics, and the beefy 18-inch 4K display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop can be loaded with up to 128GB of RAM and 8TB of storage (both are user-upgradable). The laptop can draw 320W of total system power and is kept from overheating by a beefed-up cooling system, that comes with a larger vapour chamber and a brand-new three-fan design.
In 2025, Asus came out with the ROG Azoth Extreme, a $499 (about ₹47,366) gaming keyboard. For the anniversary edition, the price is hiked to $599.99 (about ₹56,953). The gaming keyboard now comes with translucent keycaps, a black-and-gold finish and a 24k gold nameplate. Furthermore, there are hot-swappable ROG NX switches, a full-colour OLED touch screen, and a three-way control knob for quick access to system information and keyboard settings. With 16,000 hours of battery life, this is one gaming keyboard to cherish. There’s the ROG Harpe II Extreme Edition 20 semi-transparent wireless mouse to complement the keyboard.
Let’s come to the ROG Keycap Mystery Box Edition 20, a collectible series of resin artisan keycaps. Each box contains a randomly selected design that has been inspired by a ROG product or brand element.
The ROG Destrier Edition 20 was a personal favourite at Computex. It’s an update to the original chair that launched in 2023. The latest edition has an Edition 20 logo on the head pillow, gold accents on the armrest, a gold spine, an aluminum frame, mesh back and more. It’s highly adjustable and very comfortable. Apart from these, another device that should be mentioned is the ROG G1000 Edition 20 desktop PC, with a unique holographic fan system called AniMe Holo, swapping out the standard black-and-RGB aesthetics for a sleek golden design.
One thing to keep in mind is that with most of the products, Asus hasn’t announced a launch date, or even the prices, for that matter. The Zeyphrus Duo, is one that has already launched. It has launched at ₹4,19,990 for one RTX 5070 Ti variant, and goes up to ₹5,09,990 for the RTX 5080 model. It isn't clear, at this stage, if any of the other products and special editions will be released in India
Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based writer. He posts @IMSahilBhalla.