Computex 2026: How Asus celebrated 20 years of Republic of Gamers with new gaming devices

This year, Computex, one of the world’s biggest tech trade shows, held in Taipei, Taiwan, saw some of its largest audiences ever. For this years’ edition, Asus, a company headquartered in Taiwan, went all out to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Republic of Gamers (ROG). As Asus chairman Jonney Shis said on stage, “We don't just play, we play to win, but victory was never our finish line. With every win we pushed further, moving beyond performance to reimagine aesthetics and redefine the entire ecosystem.” For the occasion, the company unveiled several products including a homage to its very first motherboard back in 2006.