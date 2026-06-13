Computex 2026 roundup: Nvidia’s RTX Spark chip, gaming monitors and mechanical keyboards, Intel Arc G3 Extreme

With 1,500 exhibitors across four venues in Taipei, Taiwan, a total of 111,312 buyers and visitors from 152 countries and regions, it’s safe to say that the 2026 edition of Computex was a massive hit. The theme for 2026 was “AI Together”, and every product manager was on hand to explain just how all the artificial intelligence that they’ve crammed into their products would actually be useful to businesses and consumers. I was at Computex for a couple of days and it took me a while to truly process just how far technology has come. For this edition, there were a few clear standouts, and one headline-grabbing announcement.