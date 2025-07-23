For content creators, mics are as important as the stories they tell
In the creator economy, quality audio is now a priority and investing in professional mics signals a shift from casual to serious production
In just two years, Nipun Jain has gone from no mic to spending ₹20,000 on one. The investment was for Arey Pata Hai, an infotainment channel she runs with her partner Mohit Mamoria, that has over 8.5 lakh YouTube subscribers and 2,19,000 on Instagram. When they started, her phone’s built-in mic worked fine for their selfie-style videos. But as their frames widened and shoots moved outdoors, “we realised how badly the background sound interfered with our audio," says 28-year-old Jain from Gurugram. A ₹800 Boya mic was their first upgrade. Then came rentals for multi-speaker shoots. Now they have a DJI Mini setup for studio shoots as well as outdoors, which cost them ₹20,000.