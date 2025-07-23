For content creators, mics are as important as the stories they tell

In today’s creator economy, though, microphones have become more than just tools for capturing clean audio—they’re now used to make a statement and reinforce a creator’s brand. Mitushi Pandey, a 28-year-old creative strategist and content creator from Gurugram, treats her mic as a storytelling device. “Sometimes I clip it onto a crocheted daisy or a sunflower, sometimes even on my lip gloss. It’s part of the video’s aesthetic now," she says. Known for her warm, wholesome content, Pandey speaks directly into her mic and likes to hold it in her hand so she doesn’t have to worry about what to do with her hands while talking. “I did a lot of research before buying one three years ago. I had my eye on a Digitek but ended up going with a Grenaro that fit my under- ₹2,000 budget," she adds.