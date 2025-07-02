How you can finally reclaim control over your email
Drowning in promotional emails? Email aliases and masking can help you regain control of your inbox and protect your privacy from unwanted spam and security threats. We tell you how
A few weeks ago, over a leisurely coffee break while working from home, my wife let out an exasperated sigh as she scrolled through her inbox. “I’ve signed up for every online offer under the sun… coupons, flash sales, newsletters. Now I’m drowning in junk," she groaned. Every attempt to declutter, like unsubscribing or setting up an email rule, feels like playing whack-a-mole with marketers.
We’ve all been there. You sign up for a free trial from an online service or enter your email to download a catalogue from a brand’s website—sharing your primary email address feels harmless, a small price for convenience. What follows is a digital deluge. You’re inundated with promotional emails, unsolicited offers, and a growing trickle of all kinds of suspicious messages. The feeling of being constantly tracked begins to erode your sense of online autonomy.