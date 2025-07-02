How you can finally reclaim control over your email

“A single email address is one of many parameters that can be used in attempts to profile people—this is not limited to services to use, as it is common for this information to be exchanged with third parties as well. And from a security perspective, once compromised they could be a gateway to taking over other accounts since email is also used as an additional factor for authentication," explains Prateek Waghre, a technology policy researcher and the former Executive Director of the Internet Freedom Foundation.