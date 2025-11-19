The COP30 international climate summit is underway in Belem, Brazil. It has 145 ‘Agenda Items’ to discuss and come to some sort of consensus about. And they are extremely important, like increasing climate finance to poor and developing countries, finding ways to reduce planet-heating greenhouse gases (GHG) like CO2 and methane, and protecting the rights of indigenous people. But the single most important item is the one that is not on the menu. And that is reaching a consensus on a timeline for phasing out the use of fossil fuels like oil, coal and gas.

Ten years on from the historic 2015 Paris climate accords, the core reason why the world is heating up so fast is still not being discussed. And that is because of two reasons: a complete lack of financial assistance from rich countries and the vested interests of petro-states and fossil fuel lobbyists. Countries like Brazil and India want to retain the right to burn fossil fuels to build their developing economies, while demanding that industrialized nations—which have caused the climate crisis through nearly two hundred years of oil and coal use—be proactive in switching to renewable energy.

Also Read | Will the COP30 summit offer a breakthrough in fighting the climate crisis?

Rich nations like the EU countries, Australia and the US, meanwhile, want everyone to make that shift, but are unwilling to pay poorer countries to compensate. Then there is China, which is making incredible strides in producing renewable energy technologies, but is unwilling to make any written commitment on phasing out fossil fuel use. Add to that petro-states like Saudi Arabia and Russia, which veto any move to curb the extraction of oil and gas reserves. Finally, there are the poor and highly vulnerable island nations that may become completely uninhabitable within a generation due to rising sea levels. Mix in all these competing viewpoints, and what we get every year is more status quo, where vague promises are made, very few kept, and real climate ambition is deflected into the future.

10 years since Paris

At present, according to available national climate policies (called NDCs or Nationally Determined Contributions) the world is on track to heat up by 2.4-2.8 degrees Celsius (above pre-industrial levels) by 2100. This is basically a catastrophic amount of heating, not just because of the amount of heat it would lock in, but also because of the speed with which it’s happening. If the status quo is preserved any longer, we are looking at widespread disaster—ranging from deadlier storms to the death of coral reefs, higher sea levels, longer and more brutal heatwaves and widespread crop failure and water shortage. All the things we take for granted, even in the worst of times, will be gone forever. The world’s governments need to show great urgency and act now.