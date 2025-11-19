Rich nations like the EU countries, Australia and the US, meanwhile, want everyone to make that shift, but are unwilling to pay poorer countries to compensate. Then there is China, which is making incredible strides in producing renewable energy technologies, but is unwilling to make any written commitment on phasing out fossil fuel use. Add to that petro-states like Saudi Arabia and Russia, which veto any move to curb the extraction of oil and gas reserves. Finally, there are the poor and highly vulnerable island nations that may become completely uninhabitable within a generation due to rising sea levels. Mix in all these competing viewpoints, and what we get every year is more status quo, where vague promises are made, very few kept, and real climate ambition is deflected into the future.