In August, a glacier failure flash flood in Nepal’s Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers unleashed a Himalayan tsunami of gargantuan proportions. In the span of a few hours, entire villages and towns were swept away in a boiling churn of water and mud, resulting in thousands of people dead and an even greater number missing.
In August, a glacier failure flash flood in Nepal’s Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers unleashed a Himalayan tsunami of gargantuan proportions. In the span of a few hours, entire villages and towns were swept away in a boiling churn of water and mud, resulting in thousands of people dead and an even greater number missing.
Since then, the lead up to the ongoing COP31 international climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, has been dominated by the growing outrage of Nepal and other developing countries like it. The central demand is this: Why aren’t rich, developed nations with massive carbon emissions compensating vulnerable countries that bear the worst of climate impacts? Especially when the latter contribute the least to causing the climate crisis?
Since then, the lead up to the ongoing COP31 international climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, has been dominated by the growing outrage of Nepal and other developing countries like it. The central demand is this: Why aren’t rich, developed nations with massive carbon emissions compensating vulnerable countries that bear the worst of climate impacts? Especially when the latter contribute the least to causing the climate crisis?
The summit—where this concept of the “loss and damage” fund for developing countries is one of the key sticking points of international negotiations—is slated to wrap up this weekend. And as it enters the home stretch, vulnerable countries, scientists and civil society organisations and activists are pressing for a breakthrough in cutting global emissions and provisions for ample international climate funding.
The Climate Risk Index
To help make their case, a report was released on Tuesday that detailed the continuing cost of climate impact events borne by countries around the world. The Climate Risk Index 2027, produced by the environment and development organization Germanwatch, found that between 1996-2025, over 916,000 people around the world died due to climate-related extremes. Over this 30-year period, over 10,000 climate events directly affected some 5.5 billion people and caused economic losses worth over $4.5 trillion.
Dominica, Myanmar and Honduras top the report’s list of the 10 worst affected countries since 1996. What’s interesting is that the bulk of the damage suffered by the three countries were due to one singular catastrophe each: 2017’s Hurricane Maria for Dominica, 2008’s Cyclone Nargis for Myanmar and 1998’s Hurricane Mitch for Honduras.
But there are other countries on the list whose losses mount up due to repeated disasters, like India at number ten. The report points out that India is plagued by repeated cycles of cyclones, floods and devastating heatwaves.
“Notable events with high fatalities and/or economic losses include the 1998 Gujarat and 1999 Odisha cyclones, Cyclones Hudhud and Amphan in 2014 and 2020, the Uttarakhand floods in 2013, and severe floods across 13 states in 2019. Recurring and unusually intense heat waves, all with temperatures around 50ºC, claimed many lives in 1998, 2002, 2003 and 2015,” the report states. According to its calculations, the report states the over 78,000 people died between 1996-2025 due to 436 extreme events, along with economic losses of over $170 billion, with over 1.2 billion people affected.
One extreme weather event a day
The report also draws up a summary of 2025’s climate impacts with a morbidly funny headline figure: there were 367 extreme weather events last year, amounting to one a day! India isn’t in the top ten of the countries affected in this list (it’s 12th), but neighbour Pakistan is.
It has long been known that Global South countries bear the primary brunt of climate change, especially tropical countries. And the report’s findings back this up, along with the fact that India is in a unique place in this regard. Not only is India vulnerable to every kind of climate impact—droughts, heatwaves, storms, floods, sea level rise and glacial melt—but also one of three countries (alongside the Philippines and Nicaragua) that face repeated threats.
The report makes it very clear that the only ways to offset and reduce these vulnerabilities is for countries to transition away from fossil fuels on a war footing, and for developed countries to financially assist the Global South. And to achieve this, the success of COP31 is critical.