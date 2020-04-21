Coronavirus dims hope of rebuilding lives in riot-hit northeast Delhi

NEW DELHI : In the past few days, police have defended their actions in northeast Delhi during the violence in February, and activists and film personalities protested against the arrest of two Jamia Milia Islamia students for their alleged role in the clashes. It means little to Shiv Vihar resident Abdul Majid, who lost his home and livelihood in the riots, and, hasn’t been able to work because of the covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown. He can barely manage to feed his family of nine once a day.

In a week in February, hundreds of people, be it Hindus or Muslims, lost their livelihoods and homes in the worst communal violence Delhi has seen in decades. Even before the residents could return to pick up the pieces, the coronavirus outbreak dimmed their hopes of rebuilding. The inadequate assistance from government and non-profits, they say, make things harder.

Majid, 62, lost his house and vegetable cart on 25 February when violent mobs ransacked and set fire to homes and shops in Shiv Vihar, one of the localities worst affected during the violence in northeast Delhi. Majid and his family moved back into the burnt remains of the house, and a Hindu neighbor has been helping him, but he doesn’t think he will ever be able to rebuild his home or vegetable business.

Afzal Khan, 52, lost his both hands after the mob set his storage shop on fire and pushed him towards it. Like Majid, Khan is also living with his family in the shell of their home. “I pay ₹3,300 a month as rent for this house. I haven’t paid for three months and the owner keeps asking," he says. His wife, Sadia, adds, “There are days we don’t eat so that the children will have food. There’s no electricity, water, no money. Before the virus kills us, hunger will take us."

Naushad Akhtar, 36, the imam of Tayyaba Masjid, which was also set afire during the violence, lost his savings of ₹2 lakh to the mob. His house was saved as a Hindu neighbour wrote ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the wall. Akhtar has been buying food for Shiv Vihar residents from local shops with the money he receives via mobile payment apps from volunteers.

“Some days, I get ₹200, sometimes ₹6,000. Our area has been closed to outsiders since the virus outbreak, so the volunteers send me money online," says Akhtar. Maskoor Usmani, one of the volunteers, says the lockdown is making it difficult to reach out to the needy. “We started sending money two days after the lockdown was announced. There are thousands of people there. How many people can volunteers send money to? The government needs to step up," he says.

The Mustafabad Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Haji Yunus says the government is providing dry rations to people with Aadhaar or ration cards. “We have volunteers going door to door asking people if they have either of the cards. Against an Aadhaar card, we give each family member 7kg of rice, dal and atta for 1.5 months; and for ration cards, we give 5kg each for a month," he says.

Residents, however, say no volunteer has reached out to them. “It’s always the poor who suffer," says the imam.

Nawab Khan had received money to buy food and a cart to replace what he had lost in the violence. The day he decided to buy the cart, the lockdown was announced. “We were in a relief camp for a while but returned to our burnt house, hoping to start afresh. Then, the lockdown happened. We have lost everything."