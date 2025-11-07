Can cosplaying be a career? These Indian artists are proving that it can

India’s win at the 2025 World Cosplay Summit in August for Best Armor was a highlight for a subculture that has been on the rise in the country for a few years now. What was once considered a niche hobby (even by India’s conservative standards) has become a powerful and popular form of expression and identity, while also opening new avenues for artists to showcase their talent. With pan-India events like Comic Con India and the India Gaming Show supporting them and giving cosplay a stage, this subculture is well and truly ready for its turn in the limelight.

An origin story

In most cases, cosplay starts out as a simple hobby and a form of expression. After all, what better way to showcase your love for an anime, comic, or game character than by dressing up as them? But for many, this evolves into something deeper: an expression of identity, community, or even an outlet for artistic passion.

For Dikshat Dogra, a VFX artist from New Delhi, cosplay started as a hobby but soon became more than that. “During the lockdown, there wasn’t much to do, so I drew anime characters in my free time," says Dogra. He heard about cosplay and, after a little bit of research, decided to participate. “I didn’t have a lot of friends, but through cosplay, I met a lot of people. It’s been a positive growth in my life."

For others, it was a childhood dream come true. “As a kid, when people asked what I wanted to be when I grew up. I liked cartoons a lot, so I wanted to be a cartoon. People said, ‘You can’t be a cartoon. It’s not a career,’" recalls Saurabh Singh Rawat, a former art director and founder of Metalbender Studio. By 2015, he learned about Comic Con, where people dress up and become cartoon characters.

Cosplay is more than just playing dress-up. It’s a craft of love that requires hours of meticulous labour and creativity. Every armour, every prop, every detailed accessory worn by cosplayers is custom-fitted and painstakingly handcrafted to accurately bring fictional characters to life. The skills needed to pull this off are extensive. It ranges from 3D modelling and pattern-making to sculpting foam with heat guns and painting. Finally, cosplayers need to add finishing touches like weathered details to make it come to life. The process is both an art and a science. As Rawat puts it, “You have to be a jack of all trades. We do painting, template making, crafting, sculpting… the list goes on."

Material choice alone brings unique challenges. Most Indian cosplayers rely on EVA foam (the same material as yoga mats), carefully heating and shaping it into armour or props.

In a world where ready-made costumes are easily available online, many would wonder why cosplayers go through so much trouble. “When you buy components, or don’t put in the effort to make that character, it just doesn’t feel right," says Dogra.

The economics of it all

As one might imagine, making a costume from scratch isn’t cheap. Time, labour, and material costs quickly add up. The expenses depend on the character being portrayed. For example, a simple outfit might cost a few thousand rupees, but complicated builds with custom armor, wigs, and props can see costs skyrocket. As Rawat notes, “Competition-level builds might go up to ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000." For many Indian fans, this kind of money is a major investment, and recovering those costs often means seeking sponsorships, commission work, or prize winnings.

Events like Comic Con have become the centre of this new cosplay economy. What began as a single convention in Delhi in 2011 has now expanded to major cities across India, providing a national platform for cosplayers to showcase their craft and to access new streams of income and recognition.

According to Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, “We have seen a massive growth of cosplayer-led brand activations and movie or OTT promotions taking place. For instance, an automobile brand we partnered with had ninja cosplayers engaging with fans at their kiosks, while major film premieres such as Superman and Thunderbolts* featured cosplayers bringing iconic characters to life on the ground. Across the different Experience Zones, it was the cosplayers who became the highlight of fan interaction."

Medha Srivastava, illustrator, concept artist, and professional cosplayer from Mumbai, has a very strategic approach. “I tend to pick characters based on what’s popular or trending, or if I know that brands are likely to be interested," she explains. “For instance, with Witcher 4 releasing, I plan to cosplay as Ciri, because conventions often feature brand stalls looking to hire cosplayers for such launches. These events bring a lot of opportunities if you plan ahead."

For her, cosplay is both art and business. “I might invest ₹25,000 in a costume, but with the right experience and social media following, I can earn a strong return. I never charge less than ₹50,000 for a few hours of work per day."

While Indian cosplay’s roots were in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai, recent years have seen an expansion of the subculture, such as Comic Con India’s strategic move into North East India. “We’ve seen cosplay communities thriving in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and particularly in the North East," says Johnson. “We recently announced the Guwahati edition of Comic Con, which marks a major milestone. This ensures talent no longer needs to travel hundreds of kilometres to showcase their skills."

Navigating gender dynamics

Despite its growth, the Indian cosplay community continues to wrestle with gender dynamics. “When a female cosplayer is under the spotlight, they ask, ‘Did she make this?’" says Srivastava. Meanwhile, Rawat says he doesn’t get as many gigs as female cosplayers.

As cosplay continues to grow in India, the issue of safety and boundaries has become increasingly critical. Cosplayers, especially women, often encounter unwanted attention. “At events, I can’t quite relax. I am a little wary of people around me, especially when they come to take a picture. It has happened that people have sometimes put their hands around my waist or have tried to take photos from a certain angle," says Srivastava. The culture should be built on the understanding that audience interaction with cosplayers is based on mutual respect. “There is a lot of consent that goes into cosplay," she says.

For its part, Comic Con India has been strict regarding its policies on harassment. As Johnson notes, “Cosplay is not consent. We have a strict zero-tolerance policy against harassment of any kind. Any violation can lead to immediate and serious action, including removal from the premises. We take every report seriously, whether it’s physical contact, inappropriate comments, or any form of unsolicited behaviour.

What began as a niche subculture has grown into a burgeoning industry that combines art, entrepreneurship, and identity. Built on skill, craftsmanship, and imagination, this community celebrates creativity and passion. As Srivastava says, “Cosplay is all about having fun. It is a celebration of pop culture and everything that you like."

