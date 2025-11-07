Can cosplaying be a career? These Indian artists are proving that it can
Once a niche hobby, cosplay in India is now a thriving blend of entrepreneurship and artistry for its many practitioners
India’s win at the 2025 World Cosplay Summit in August for Best Armor was a highlight for a subculture that has been on the rise in the country for a few years now. What was once considered a niche hobby (even by India’s conservative standards) has become a powerful and popular form of expression and identity, while also opening new avenues for artists to showcase their talent. With pan-India events like Comic Con India and the India Gaming Show supporting them and giving cosplay a stage, this subculture is well and truly ready for its turn in the limelight.