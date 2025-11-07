Can cosplaying be a career? These Indian artists are proving that it can

As cosplay continues to grow in India, the issue of safety and boundaries has become increasingly critical. Cosplayers, especially women, often encounter unwanted attention. “At events, I can’t quite relax. I am a little wary of people around me, especially when they come to take a picture. It has happened that people have sometimes put their hands around my waist or have tried to take photos from a certain angle," says Srivastava. The culture should be built on the understanding that audience interaction with cosplayers is based on mutual respect. “There is a lot of consent that goes into cosplay," she says.