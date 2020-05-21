Covid-19 crisis: Working from home is causing mental distress

Ravi Srivastava is not sure if he should email his boss the sales pitch he has just completed. This is his third presentation this week. The first two were rejected with a curt “No" and an abrupt “This needs more work" over WhatsApp texts. “I don’t know what he wants," says Srivastava, who joined a tech startup in Pune a day before the nationwide lockdown was announced. “It would have been easy had we been in the office; I could have read his face. Video calls give me nothing." The constant revision of ideas is stressing Srivastava so much that he’s worried his boss might be regretting hiring him.