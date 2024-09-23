‘I play loud music to get over my creative block’: Kalyani Saha Chawla

Serial entrepreneur Kalyani Saha Chawla on what keeps her inspired and why time is her only true luxury

Over the past three decades, Delhi-based Kalyani Saha Chawla has juggled various professional roles. She started her career in the sales and marketing division of the Oberoi Group in Kolkata, then set up her own export business and later co-founded fashion brand Lulu & Sky. Then she took care of marketing and communications at Christian Dior, India, for 10-plus years.

“Thanks to my grandmother and mother, I grew up surrounded with fashion. Their fastidiousness taught me about the importance of quality over quantity in life. So, while in Dior, I learnt about how every little detail matters," says Saha Chawla, 55, who runs Rezon Luxury Silverware, a five-year-old silver luxury home décor and gifting brand. She will soon be seen in Netflix’s show, Fabulous Lives Versus Bollywood Wives.

In an interview with Lounge, Saha Chawla talks about her workspace, and the importance of music in her work-life. Edited excerpts:

How would you define your daily relationship with your workspace? My workspace is my haven. I have my books, art and my team around me. Nobody really visits me at my factory, but good aesthetics are a must.

What’s one thing that will always be found at your workspace? Music. There is music blasting in the workers’ space all day. It’s their therapy. And in my room, you’ll find my Spotify playlist on.

What does the wall of your workspace look like? They are white walls with art on each of them.

While designing your personal space, what are some of the elements you consider? White walls signify a clean, pure vibe. As my job entails designing almost every day and engaging in regular R&D, I need a Zen-like space to be able to think clearly. Also, I keep moving my art around for which I need clean, white walls.

You are a keen art collector. When it comes to selecting a piece of art, what influences your decision? Whatever attracts me is what I buy—if I can afford it. Art is something that one has to live with for a long time, so it ought to be love at first sight.

Also read: Interior designer Joya Nandurdikar's workspace reflects her mind Name some artists you admire and why? There are too many to name, but I find new emerging artists amazing. I recently bought an artwork of artist Sohrab Hura from Experimenter. I loved it for its humour, which resonated with me. I was so happy when I learnt that the work has been chosen to be displayed at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York for an exhibition this October.

What do you do when you face a creative block? I play loud music and listen with my eyes closed.

You lead a busy life juggling work with socialising too. What do you do when you want to take a break from it all? I finish work very late on most days, so I socialise only on weekends, unless it’s a special occasion. I work out at least four times a week - that’s my me-time ritual. I also spend about 40 minutes in prayers every morning, it’s a habit not a ritual. My getaways with my daughter, Tahira Tara Chawla, are my best self-indulgence.

What's your definition of luxury today? Time. I just don't have enough of it for myself.

From luxury marketing and entrepreneurship to reality tv, you've dabbled in almost everything. Would you say taking on new roles and opportunities is one way to lead an inspired, creative life? I am very lucky to have been given the opportunities I have had, and continue to have. There are risks that come with them too, but I take them on always knowing I can do it. The opportunities may sometimes seem alien but I’ve always given them a shot. Most times, I believe I have done a good job and that’s because I give my hundred percent into whatever I take up. My mistakes and failures have been my biggest lessons.

Your advice on how to stay passionate about work? Follow your passion but also practice the skills that you are good at. The goal should be about how you can keep getting better at your skills.

