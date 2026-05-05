Creative Corner: For musician Varijashree Venugopal, travel is a great teacher

You mentioned Herbie Hancock as an inspiration. Besides him, who are the artists/creative personalities whose work you admire?

When it comes to musicians, I really admire many stalwarts who have done an incredible volume of work that has probably birthed a new sound of music itself. I am talking about artists like John McLaughlin with his bands Shakti, and the Mahavishnu Orchestra. There’s Chick Corea and Bobby McFerrin too. I’m one o the biggest devotees of Bobby and how he uses his voice as an instrument. I had the honour of meeting him and working with him on a few projects. I have been a faculty member at his Circle Song School. Then there’s Snarky Puppy, of course. They’re one of the best bands today and Michael League, who leads the band was the music arranger and producer of my ecent album, Vari. All these artists have inspired me in different ways.